Donald Trump’s inaugurationwhich took place this Monday, January 20, was an event that brought together different politicians and magnates from the United States. In fact, this celebration wanted to represent the people who directly influence the North American country, but beyond the familiar faces, also We witnessed a ‘parade’ of outfits loaded with symbology.

The details were the key, like the most sophisticated dark green ‘total look’ of Ivanka Trump or the impressive hat of the wife of the re-elected president of the United States, Melania Trump. However, the spotlight went to the neckline of one of the most famous journalists in the United States.

Demonstrating that fashion became one of the highlights of the night. The journalist’s look, Lauren Sánchez captured all eyes among the attendees and the media. This is the partner and fiancee of Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world and founder of Amazon.

Lauren Sánchez surprises with a lingerie ‘cleavage’

Guests at Donald Trump’s inauguration Europa Press

The guests came in their best clothes for Trump’s inauguration. While Sánchez opted for an outfit where he mixed elegance with a daring touch. Before the event, we saw her with a spectacular fur coat. Afterwards, he took off his jacket and His ‘outfit’ was a ‘total-white’ consisting of a fitted jacket with pointed shoulder pads and matching cloth pants.





Lauren Sanchez EFE

The element that caught the attention was the choice of the bra, made of a lingerie lace bodice. In this way, she became the most talked-about guest of the evening, since other female figures appeared in more discreet attire, as is the case with the tailored suit of Mark Zuckerberg’s wife, Priscilla Chan.

Guests at Donald Trump’s inauguration EFE Agency | EFE

It is worth mentioning that many saw this aesthetic as a true style statement and others called it a poor choice for the occasionsince it was an event marked by the protocol and formal dress code.

