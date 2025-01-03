Christmas has a special flavor in every corner of Spain, and on Galician tables, seafood is the protagonist. Among barnacles, scallops and shrimp, prawns occupy a privileged place, but here they are not satisfied with accompanying them with the typical mayonnaise or pink sauce. Galician grandmothers, guardians of all culinary secrets, have a recipe that takes them to another level: a delicious sauce made with white wine.

Thus, this dish not only enhances the flavor of the prawns, but also has the ability to transport to a Galician tradition. Therefore, preparing this sauce during these holidays is paying tribute to those kitchens where memories, family warmth and affection are mixed.

Prawns in white wine sauce

Prawns Pixabay/ppkpichch

Ingredients

1 kilo of fresh prawns

400 ml of a good white wine

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Chopped fresh parsley

2 lemons

1 clove of garlic, minced

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt

How to make these prawns

First, you have to clean the prawns with cold water and we let them drain well. Then, in a frying pan, heat the extra virgin olive oil over medium heat and we add the chopped garlic clove. We brown it a little, being careful not to burn it. We add the prawns, a little salt, and the sauté for about 2-3 minutes on each sideuntil we see that they have a pinkish tone. We remove them on a plate and reserve for later. Now is the time to make the sauce with white wine. To do this, in the same pan, add the tablespoon of cornstarch and mix with the olive oil. We let it cook a little. Pour in the white wine and mix everything with the help of a whisk so that there are no lumps and We get a kind of soft béchamel. After, squeeze the juice of a lemon into the sauce and a little of the zest. Let it cook for a couple of minutes and add the reserved prawns, but with the heat already off. Finally, We plate the prawns with a little parsley fresh on top, and enjoy this recipe worthy of Galician grandmothers!





Benefits and properties of prawns

Elbow prawns Alexdelaroots

Prawns are not only a delicacy, but also a food that is full of health benefits.

They are a high quality protein sourceessential for muscle repair and growth, in addition to being low in fat and calories, making them an ideal option for any type of diet. Furthermore, its content in omega-3a type of healthy fat, helps maintain heart health by reducing levels of “bad” cholesterol (LDL) and improving circulation.

As if that were not enough, prawns also stand out for their rich in minerals such as iodine, selenium and zincwhich are essential for the body. Iodine is essential for the proper functioning of the thyroid, while selenium and zinc act as antioxidants, protecting cells from aging and strengthening the immune system. On the other hand, they are a good source of B vitaminswhich help keep the metabolism active and reduce fatigue.

For every 100 grams, prawns contain:

Calories: 93 kcal

Proteins: 20.1 gr

Fats: 1.4 gr

Carbohydrates: 0 gr

Calcium: 220 mg

Iodine 90 mg

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the best news in your email to fully enjoy the pleasure of eating.