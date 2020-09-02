Ration distribution done like this

Corona virus cases are increasing day by day in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, social distancing is not being taken care of by political parties. While Bollywood actor Sonu Sood helped the families of the sailors, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also organized a ration distribution program. Along with this, local BJP leaders also raised questions on the help of Sonu Sood. On the other hand, during the ration distribution done by BJP, social distancing was also blown.

Amidst all this it is important to note that recently UP Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu met the weavers. During this time a case was also registered against Ajay Kumar Lallu for not complying with social distancing. Now people also say whether a case will not be filed against BJP leaders.

Read: Sonu Sood came forward to help sailors in Varanasi, BJP leader raised questions



Stripped of social distancing

BJP leader admitted to violating rules

More than a hundred people gathered at one place during the ration distribution program. The extent was reached when people joined the crowd without a mask. The crowd gathered in the program increased the risk of corona infection. Vidyasagar Rai, the metropolitan president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said, “We were constantly asking people to follow the rules of social distancing, but in the longing to get something, people did not take care of it.”