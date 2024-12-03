Christmas is the time of year where gatherings, family gatherings and, above all, copious meals are the main protagonists.. Within this last group, there are some very precious sweets such as Polvorones, Yolks, Marzipan, Nougat…

Faced with this panorama, there are many people of all ages who are ready to make a radical change in their lives with the new year, especially in the physical plane, opt for the healthiest option and, of course, exhaustively analyze the amount of sugar or carbohydrates.

The complete ranking

Although they may seem harmless, chocolate truffles are the highest calorie sweets in our house. Yes, with 560 calories, so you have to eat in moderation. In addition to 37 grams of sugar, have 32 grams of fat, most of them saturated.

Behind them are the Polvorones and Mantecados. These sweets, probably the most typical of the Christmas period, They are made up of flour, butter and sugar. Have, approximately, about 535 calories per 100 grams. It is said soon.

To close the ‘Top-3’is the nougat. Although it has multiple varietiesthey are generally above 50 calories per 100 grams. Hence, artisanal nougats, made with healthier ingredients and fewer harmful additives, are always the best alternatives.

The rest of the ‘Top-5’

On the other hand, the roscón is one of the least problematic sweets. Without filling, in the traditional format, each 100 gram serving has about 350 calories. Now, if we look at the fillings – something very common – the amount increases considerably.

Finally, it is worth mentioning a sweet of very Italian origin that is increasingly common in our homes.. This is the famous panettone, which has about 300 calories per 100 gramsalthough both are basically composed of flours, sugars and fats. It is advisable not to abuse it in this sense.