Much has been said about The diet followed by the current queen of Spain, Doña Letizia. The media have not stopped (and do not stop) explaining that She is a follower of diets like Perricone, It is even known what breakfast he used to eat during his time as a journalist.

What has also been heard about in recent days is about What is your favorite Christmas candy? And no, it is not nougat, much less marzipan. Neither is the roscón de Reyes, one of the most popular on days like Epiphany.

It is a sweet that can be taken both in summer and winter. It does not contain too many calories and can be accompanied by other sweets such as nougat or a chocolate brownie.

Doña Letizia’s supposed favorite sweet at Christmas time

As several media outlets have highlighted, such as The Spanish, coffee ice cream It is the sweet that cannot be missed in Zarzuela at Christmas, since It is the favorite of the wife of Felipe VI and mother of Princess Leonor.

coffee ice cream

This is an ice cream that many fans of good coffee love. Furthermore, it is a proposal suitable for consume both in summer and winter and, as we have pointed out previously, it is not a high-calorie option at all and can be made at home without a problem.

We do not know if Infanta Sofía’s mother also takes it alone or with some accompaniment, but the coffee ice cream marries perfectly with preparations like chocolate brownies, pancakes, cakes or why not? a very hot coffee.

Coffee, a very versatile drink

He coffee It is one of the best-known hot drinks in Spain and, from it, many recipes can be extracted, especially sweet ones. We have an example in ‘affogato’, a dessert of Italian origin and that mixes the best of coffee and ice cream and, if you dare to do it yourself, you only need five minutes.

Coffee in hands

Also there is the coffee slushiewidely consumed in the summer season. Furthermore, in many regions of Spain, we find coffee varieties that are as special as they are peculiar.

In the Region of Murcia, for example, there is the well-known Asian drink, made with condensed milk, Licor 43 and coffeeamong other things. It has a quite powerful sweet flavor and is said to Its origin comes from the city of Cartagena.





With milk, alone, cut, bonbon, carajillo…. In Spain, coffee is a drink that stands out for its versatility. Not only can it be consumed by drinking it, it is also another ingredient in preparations such as ice creamthe sweet that, presumably, is Doña Letizia’s favorite at Christmas.

