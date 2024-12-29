Neither Mariah Carey nor Bisbal, the kings of Christmas are Ojete Calor

For years now, Christmas, which has become the consumerist holiday par excellence, begins when Mariah Carey records her umpteenth video shouting that ‘It’s time’. It’s Christmas time, says the singer. What it really means is that it’s time to play your All I want for Christmas is you and fill your pockets for another year thanks to one of the Christmas hymns par excellence. One that no one can escape. It seems that Christmas can only be experienced in one way, with only one song and one spirit. You know, if not one is a grinch, a bitter person, etc.

This year Mariah Carey has been joined by David Bisbal, with his Christmas carols and his Sabanero burritoconfirmation of the Christmas hit, so profitable if you follow the established rules. Even Isabel Díaz Ayuso has surrendered to the burrito of yore and Bisbal did a concert last Thursday singing her songs in the middle of Puerta del Sol and presented by herself, as if they were some grapes brought forward to celebrate the spirit of Christmas (you know , no happy holidays).

Thank goodness that last Saturday Ojete Calor arrived to prove that neither Mariah Carey nor Bisbal, that they are the true kings of another possible Christmas. That there is more of that Christmas spirit in their subnopop than in the prefabricated songs made to make money. The atmosphere that existed in the WizinkCenter from an hour before the start, with a list of songs “history of Subnopop” (with songs from Viceversa or the Faggot from Spain of Tuesdays and Thirteen) was a shot of optimism and good vibes. Colorful wigs, pink cowboy hats, t-shirts with the word ‘Mocatriz’…

That stadium was a haven for gossip, for having a blast, for not taking oneself seriously, for not singing. fish in the river in five voices. A place free of tambourines. Because Ojete Calor has vindicated the nonsense. It’s no longer an insult, subnopop is here to stay, and the sell-out at Wizink yesterday confirms it. They are not a phenomenon of laughter that burns at the first opportunity, but they have managed to turn their successes into anthems where fun is mixed with criticism. Because be careful, there is a lot of politics and a lot of bad temper in his lyrics, and the spankings of Carlos Areces and Aníbal Gómez yesterday; sorry, by Carlos Ojete and Aníbal Calor: this is how they prove it.

On this occasion there were darts for Almeida’s wedding, for Ana Rosa, for how dirty Madrid is “as ugly as this city does not exist”… and all this without losing the smile. They lost their voices, because they drowned. Because we’re not really going to hear their voices. Carlos and Aníbal are two showmans who go up and do two powerful, hilarious and contagious performances with which they surround their great songs, already part of the popular imagination for a generation that they have called “children of subnopop.”

They dedicated their tremendous beginning to them, with Miguel Ríos singing Welcome and changing his lyrics to tell “the children of Subnopop, Bien -ve – ni -dos”. The singer even stumbled and fell to the ground in a small moment of panic as soon as he began. But nothing happened and the two stars came out dressed like two divas. Carlos, like María Jiménez, with his mythical peacock on his head; Aníbal as Björk, with a blue tulle, ruffled and flared dress.

The “only for beautiful people” concert they booked proved that the formula works, and they just have to adjust it a little each time so that each concert is a little different from the last. They know that people are going to see them despite their short repertoire, but that doesn’t matter to them, because what they want is their time of backfire and sub-nopop. They also want their classics. One would be disappointed if they go to see Ojete Calor and they don’t lie down on their inflatable mats for the audience to carry them around. If at the beginning they did it at the pace of Who drives my boat This Saturday they held a competition to find a Julio Iglesias vinyl.

Small changes, such as where to place the filarmonguer orchestra, which on this occasion was a version of Unsolicited sincerity. It’s like cameos. It is increasingly difficult for them to surprise with the presence of friends who are going to support them at the concert. Yesterday Ana Belén was missing for the mythical Agapimu which comes, obviously, almost at the end, but in return there were surprises like that of Anne Igartiburu, who came out to laugh at everything with People who imitate accents badly. Carmen Morales was also there, who sang love soup and the classic of his mother Rocío Dúrcal, The cat in the rain. Also Fran Perea, included as a gag in an in memoriam and who came out to sing his One plus one is seven to chain it with Mocatriz, because for Ojete Calor he perfectly represents that of “Model, singer and actress”.

The cameos were completed by Jeannette, who sang I am rebellious and Why are you leaving?Bustamante, with whom they sang superman and go home and the virtual presence of Ramon García, Ramonchu, who in a video complained that the encores were taking too long. Also old acquaintances like his “friend Maribel”, who always complains about her pain in another of her hymns, How good so bad, and they took her to a prickly pear to sing it, moving her to tears, and took her out on a stretcher.

Small novelties (like the shower Carrie with which they filled two people with fake blood) to offer the usual, that waste of lyrics full of political news disguised in simple songs – it is surprising that I think it is so current and was written more than seven years ago. The best expression is one of his latest hits, evil extremism, which has become his particular hit, filling stadiums. The classic hit that people chant “ohohoh” at the end of the song as if they were Coldplay. The difference is that here they do it after a song that criticizes the extreme center and not position themselves with phrases that are darts like “fascism is excessive and so is democracy” or “neither Nazis nor Jews.”

Ojete Calor yesterday became kings of another possible Christmas. One less stuffy, less fake and much more fun. Because they are like Lola Flores, they don’t sing, they don’t dance, but don’t miss them.