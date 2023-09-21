The changes continue in the Spanish Football Federation (FEF). Since yesterday there will be no Spanish men’s or women’s team, there will be a single brand: Spanish football team. This was detailed by the FEF, with the aim of equalizing the teams without differentiating between sex. A change that, according to the president of the managing committee, Pedro Rocha, is not anecdotal: “Beyond a symbolic step, we want it to imply a change in concept and the recognition that football is football, no matter who practices it.” .

The logo and brand of the Spanish soccer team, two years old, will be the common denominator for the men’s and women’s national teams. It will do so in a completely uniform way, by officially including the star achieved by the recent world champions and which the men’s team has already worn since 2010, when they won the World Cup in South Africa.

The same thing happens with futsal and beach soccer, also under the protection of the federation. The textual name will be the same for both national teams and will become the Spanish futsal team, but with two stars in the logo that the men’s team got when it became world champion in 2000 and 2004. Something similar will happen in beach soccer. , where the brand and graphics will be common.

«We do not need, on any medium, to differentiate the brands of both teams; Depending on the context, depending on the images that accompany the logo, it is perfectly understood if we are referring to our champions,” Rocha insisted. The photographs will be sufficient to provide information to anyone who sees a poster or a publication in any of the official media of the federation.

For the president of the management company, “language builds us as a society and we believe that making it clear that the two teams are equal also allows us to move towards a more egalitarian conception of football.” A line in which the women’s competitions organized by the FEF will be delved into.