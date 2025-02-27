The rental market in Spain continues to show a clear pattern: the big capitals like Madrid and Barcelona They are no longer the only protagonists. According to the latest report of Idealistic corresponding to the last quarter of 2024, the most demanded city to rent a house is neither of the two large cities, but the Madrid town of Getafe.

Located in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Madrid, this municipality heads the ranking of the populations with the highest pressure in the demand for housing for rent, overcoming the capital itself. It is followed by other Madrid towns such as Leganés and Móstoles, thus consolidating a growing trend: more and more people choose to move to the periphery in search of more affordable prices.

According to idealista, the average price of the square meter to rent a house in Getafe is 12.9 euros/m2. This figure has increased by 11.3 % compared to last year, but it has been reduced in recent months after reaching its historical maximum in September 2024, when the average price of the square meter for rent reached 13.2 euros. Thus, renting an 80m2 floor currently would have a monthly price of about 1,030 euros, on average.

In total, Eight Madrid municipalities They are among the 25 most requested locations collected by the list of the real estate portal also highlighting Alcorcón (8), Torrejón de Ardoz (10), Alcalá de Henares (12), Alcobendas (13) and San Sebastián de los Reyes (15). Even Guadalajara (11) has seen its demand influenced by its proximity to Madrid increase, despite being a capital of Castilla-La Mancha.