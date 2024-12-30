Bread is one of the most typical foods of the gastronomy of Spain. Its simple preparation and low price have made it essential in thousands of homes that use it in countless recipes, either as the main product or as an accompaniment. In our country we are fortunate to have excellent quality breadsbut there is one that stands out above the rest.

Recently, an event held by the ‘Panàtics’ and ‘Pan de Calidad’ platforms took place in Madrid, in which they delivered the Bakery Starsa competition in which the experience of this artisan profession is valued, searching for the best baker in Spain. After four regional calls in different areas of the country and a series of anonymous tastings, we now know what the best bread in Spain 2024.

Known as ‘The route of the 50 Bakers’, Numerous workshops in the territory are evaluated by professional and expert juries, which on this occasion have been Carlos Martín, Florindo Fierro, Pere Fàbrega, Eduardo Úbeda and Manuel Flecha. Following the criteria of shape, cooking, hair, visual image, aroma, crunchiness, flavor and structure in the mouth, they have decided who would be the winner of this edition.

Sometimes quality is not found in fame, prestige and thousands of clients, but in the passiondedication and the desire to do things well. The best proof of this is the Benayas Bakery, in Maqueda (Toledo) place where what has been awarded the title of best bread in Spain in 2024 is made. This is not made by a famous chef, but by a lifelong baker.

This bread won over the judges for the use of natural productsa preparation that takes care of the details and, of course, for its flavor, quality and price. It is a loaf of bread that received the award of ‘Gold Star’ to the surprise of the few more than five hundred inhabitants of Maqueda, a small municipality in Toledo.

The main ingredients of this exquisite bread created by Angel Ruiz Benayasare stone-ground wheat flour, a sourdough that stands out for its two day fermentation process and organic rye. On this occasion, dedicating so many hours to the product creation process has achieved increase its flavor and improves its digestion.

In addition, the best bread in Spain this year has a price of 4.50 eurosand in their bakery you can also find other delicious products such as panettonescheese bread, bread with walnuts and many other delicacies that you will not want to miss and that everyone should try on their visit to this town in Toledo.

