The National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE) confirmed that the main opposition coalition managed to register candidate Edmundo González as a presidential candidate for the July 28 presidential elections. Previously, the Democratic Unitary Platform denounced obstacles from the electoral body to register Corina Yoris, designated by leader María Corina Machado as her replacement due to her political disqualification.

The impediments to the registration of Corina Yoris, a candidate sponsored by María Corina Machado, have resulted in the appointment of Edmundo González to challenge Nicolas Maduro for the presidency. The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) has claimed to have registered the opponent: “We have decided to register, provisionally, the president of the board of directors of the Democratic Unity Table party, a citizen Edmundo González Urrutiato preserve the exercise of the political rights that correspond to our political organization until we manage to register our unitary candidacy.”

Gonzalez Urrutia It may be replaced from next April 1 until the middle of the same month.as long as it does not have any sanctions and the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE), in the hands of the Maduro government, admits it, something that seems unlikely.

Said registration could be carried out after the CNE accepts a 12-hour extension in the registration process, a time that the opposition has used to sound out the best candidate.

The same platform denounced through X that they could not register their coalition, the party Democratic Unity Tableand that the National Electoral Council (CNE) gave another extension to be able to do so.

The platform closed the statement by stating that “we continue our fight tirelessly in defense of the right of Venezuelans to choose and achieve free, competitive and fair elections.”

Impossibilities and disqualifications

Given the difficulty to register Corina Yoris, who was elected due to the disqualification of María Corina Machado, the PUD had to improvise. Therefore, she explained through X that she made the decision in order to stay “within the electoral route” and “continue fighting” to “guarantee the registration” of the “candidacy chosen by democratic factors”.

But this “impossibility” comes after the opposition candidate by nature, Maria Corina Machado, was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Venezuela on January 26. Machado was elected last year by a large majority among the opposition bases to assault Miraflores, but the government of Maduro deactivated the opposition strategy through the highest court due to Machado's alleged support for United States sanctions and for being a sympathizer of Juan Guaidó. It was then that he wanted to name Corina Yoris as her substitute last week, but she was unable to access the electoral authority's online system to register before the deadline.

With González Urrutia, There are 13 candidates registered for the electionsin addition to Manuel Rosales, Luis Brito, Luis Ratti, Enrique Márquez, Benjamín Rausseo, Luis Eduardo Martínez, Daniel Ceballos, Antonio Ecarri, Juan Carlos Alvarado, Javier Bertucci, Claudio Fermín and the current head of state, Nicolás Maduro.

With EFE, Reuters and local media