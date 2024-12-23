Egypt is one of the oldest civilizations and one of the countries that you have to explore at least once in your life. But beyond Cairo, Luxor or Aswan there are other places that are kept almost secret and that are not normally included in the classic circuits. If you are planning a trip outside of Spain heading to the country of the pharaohs, we recommend that you add to your itinerary enclaves as unusual (and little or not visited at all) as the natural pools of Wadi El Weshwashthe amazing Wadi el-Gemal Nature Reserve and even the “other” pyramids, less known than those of Giza and which you can enjoy alone. And it is that both in the Red Pyramid As in the rest of the places we recommend, we guarantee that you will not come across tourists.

The Monastery of Saint Catherine

View of one of the oldest Christian monasteries which is located on the slopes of Mount Horeb, on the Sinai Peninsula. Getty Images

In the far northeast of Egypt and near the popular beaches of the Red Sea is this jewel that is declared World Heritage Site. Linked to the Patriarchate of Jerusalem and built by Emperor Justinian between 527 and 565, this Orthodox monastery is one of the oldest still inhabited. It contains the oldest manuscript library in the world, after that of the Vatican. You will find it impressive to cross the imposing entrance doors carved from Lebanese cedar 1,400 years ago, as well as hear the ringing of the bells amid the silence that reigns in this wonderful environment.





Wadi el-Gemal Natural Park

This National Park, refuge for hundreds of bird specieswild cats, gazelles, Nubian goats and even wild donkeys, it is one of the places that best represents the other image of Egypt. Few tourists come here, and, as with the Monastery of Saint Catherine, it is not far from a place as touristy as the Red Sea. Located 45 kilometers south of Marsa Alam, the park is also home to prehistoric rock art and Ptolemaic and Roman ruins. You will not come across tourists, but you will be able to live the experience of enjoying the company of the Ababda nomads, Bedouins who herd sheep and goats in this region.

The Egyptian White Desert

Landscape view of the White Desert protected area in Farafra Oasis, Egypt. DAVE PRIMOV

Egypt not only boasts archaeological treasures. In this African country, nature also offers places so curious that they cannot even be described in words. This mysterious region, dotted with spectacular rock formations of strange shapes and unique landscapes that simulate snowy spaces, it will become one of the most surprising places on the trip. In addition to exploring this desert and taking thousands of photos, you can complete the experience by spending the night in this magical place.

And like all deserts, this one also has its oasis: Farafrawhich is the smallest in Egypt. Located near the White Desert, this place of hot springs and green landscapes is a great contrast to the white lunar landscapes that surround it.

Wadi El Weshwash

And from one oasis to another, although each one of them is different and unique. Located in the eastern desert of Egypt (near Dahab), what awaits you in the lush Wadi El Weshwash It is a mountainous landscape where total silence reigns. Between valleys and ravines, you won’t miss the exotic palm trees either. You’ll find it hard to believe you’re in Egypt as you explore the area and make unexpected discoveries. waterfalls and deep green natural pools. And, in addition, climbing lovers will have before them the challenge of climbing the mountains in the middle of an impressive desert territory.





The Red Pyramid

The great Red Pyramid of Dahshur, one of the first to be built in Egypt. [email protected]

If you want to get off the beaten track, we recommend that you also visit Dahshur, a town forty kilometers south of Cairo, where one of the most important necropolises in Memphis and several pyramids are located. The most famous is the Red Pyramid, which is the third largest in Egypt. Built around 2600 BC, it is considered the ancestor of Cheops. You can access its interior, as long as you don’t have claustrophobia.

Other pyramids that you can enjoy on this getaway are the Snefrou Pyramid (father of Cheops), rhomboidal in shapeand other smaller ones such as that of Sesostris III, that of Amenemhat II, the White Pyramid or the Black Pyramid. From Cairo you can do a round trip excursion in the day.

Sign up for our Travel Newsletter and receive in your email the best proposals for traveling around Spain and the world.