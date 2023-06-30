Cristall beach, in Badalona. Alexander Garcia

The mayor of Badalona, ​​Xavier García Albiol (PP), has announced this Friday that beach campers are not welcome in the city. “I have just signed a Bando aimed at those who confuse Badalona beach with a campsite where they can put the music on full blast, set up tables, chairs and camp as if they were on their farm. All this is prohibited with penalties of €600. We start this weekend ”, he explained through Twitter. The measure with populist overtones and focused once again on incivility is one of the first that Albiol has taken since his return to the mayor’s office with an absolute majority after the municipal elections on May 28.

The bando is somewhat more specific. In point two, it details that the use of “musical or similar devices or any other instrument that emits noise and causes inconvenience to other users on the beach” is prohibited throughout the year. Regarding camping, referred to in the following point, it indicates that “the installation of tents, tents, umbrellas or parasols with non-diaphanous sides, camping-type tables and organized camping on the beach throughout the year” is not allowed. And he clarifies that “the fact of settling down to sleep on the beach” is assimilated to camping.

The official statement is a reminder of the behaviors regulated in the Badalona beach ordinance. And it includes other types of penalized behaviors, such as fishing during the day, or doing it underwater during the entire bathing season (from June 3 to September 17) with harpoons. In the same way, “any type of activity that may cause material damage or that threatens the integrity of people” is prohibited. Street vending, if not authorized, and advertising, whether “graphic, sound or audiovisual” are also prohibited on the beach. Likewise, “personal hygiene products” cannot be used in showers, light a fire or carry out graffiti on urban material. The range of sanctions goes from 600 to 1,500 euros, according to the side.

Most Twitter users have received Albiol’s announcement with applause. And they have even encouraged other mayors, such as that of Barcelona, ​​the socialist Jaume Collboni, or that of L’Hospitalet, Nuria Marín, to regulate public space in the same way. Critical voices with the initiativeThey are the least, and they accuse the mayor of “privatizing a very important beach” where you can eat “in a beach bar”, but if you do it on your own, it entails a fine of 600 euros.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter