The sausage sector in Spain is quite important. Each autonomous community has its homeland. This is the case of the Longaniza de Aragón, the Girella de Cataluña, La Morcilla de Burgos or El Chosco de Tineo de Asturias, among many other examples.

Galicia too He has an sausage for which he feels proudwhose popularity reaches its peak in times such as carnival. This product is prepared mainly in provinces like Lugo or Ourense.

Its shape resembles enough to that of a sausage And it is made with ingredients from pig, from ribs to butter. Yes friends, it’s Androlla.

Androlla, the well -known sausage in Galicia that few people know in the rest of Spain

Andolla is a sausage that It has an elongated and thick shape. Like chorizo, it stands out for Its intense red colorbecause one of the ingredients it carries is the paprika. In turn, its flavor is a mixture of sweet and spicy touches.

Androlla Gallega Torres de Núñez

When using it in the kitchens, Androlla can be manipulated in two ways. On the one hand, It is suitable for cooking it boiled. When this is done, it usually occurs on the dish accompanied by other ingredients such as vegetables, chickpeas or potatoes.

On the other, There are those who prefer to cook the embers “Wrapping the Andolla in aluminum foil and putting it in the coals of firewood, for about 40 minutes. To enhance its flavor, it is added a splash of red wine while it is becoming grilled,” explains the company Torres de Núñez on its website.

A sausage to enjoy in carnival

The fame that Androlla has in Galicia has allowed him to be protagonist in various cultural activities typical of the region, especially in carnival times.





For example, Torres de Núñez also says that he plays an important role in The Festa da Androllawhich is celebrated in the municipality of Navia de Suarna (Lugo) and has already held more than twenty editions held.

Differences between Botero and Androlla

The boat is another typical Galicia dish also very famous in carnival times. Maintains certain differences with Andolla. One of them is that both products are made with different ingredients.

According to company Albariño on its website, Andolla “It is made with more or less thick pieces of intercostal muscles, muscle bases of the diaphragm, bacon and other products of the pork, sometimes also added pieces of lungs.”

Instead, points out that the boat “It is prepared by mixing pieces of the pork, mainly rib (around 70% or more) and skins, lean meats, head bones and other bones with meat (the latter never represent more than 15% of the total).”

