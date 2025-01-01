In Spain, there is no table that does not have a good seafood dish when we want to celebrate Christmas, and the cockles They are a classic that never fails. And, although the typical thing is to enjoy them steamed with a splash of lemon, Galician grandmothers have their own secret to give them a unique touch: a homemade vinaigrette that transforms this simple product into a true delight.

With basic ingredients but full of flavor, such as garlic, shallot and a citrus touch of limethis recipe will make everyone want to repeat. The best? It is an easy, quick and perfect recipe to share with anyone.

Cockles with lime vinaigrette

Ingredients

1 kg fresh cockles

2 files

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 shallot chopped

Chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt

Pepper

How to make this recipe

Before starting, we place the cockles in a bowl with cold water and a handful of salt coarse for at least an hour to loosen all the sand. Afterwards, we rinse them well with water. In a large pot, add a pinch of water and bring to a boil. We add the cockles to the pot, Cover and cook over medium heat until they open.which usually takes about 3-4 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside, throwing away any that have not been opened because they cannot be eaten. While, we make the vinaigrette in a bowl: We mix the garlic, shallot, fresh parsley, juice and zest of the limes, white wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. We stir well until everything is emulsified and add salt and pepper to taste. Now, we place the open cockles in a bowl, and with a spoon, we pour the vinaigrette over themmaking sure they are well impregnated. Finally, and as a final touch, we add a little more lime zest and chopped parsley Above, enjoy!





Properties and benefits of cockles

Cockles are an authentic gift from the sea that combines flavor and health in every bite. This seafood is a great source of quality proteinwhich are perfect for keeping muscles and tissues strong and healthy. Besides, they barely have fatwhich makes them a light and delicious option for any time of the year.

Among their many nutritional benefits, cockles stand out for their high iron contentideal for preventing anemia and strengthening the immune system’s defenses. They are also full of zinc and selenium, minerals that help cells be in top shape and the nervous system function perfectly. And if that were not enough, They have a lot of vitamin B12which provides energy and takes care of the brain.

For every 100 grams, cockles contain:

Calories: 79 kcal

Proteins: 14 gr

Fats: 1 gr

Carbohydrates: 2 gr

Sugars: 0 gr

