Neither lemon nor baking soda: how to remove limescale from the coffee maker and a kettle

Every day, preparing coffee and other hot drinks is common in most homes. Whether in the morning when they wake up, after lunch or during a snack, many people resort to homemade preparations to enjoy their flavor to the fullest.

Some of the most useful tools for this mission are coffee makers and kettles, which allow you to heat liquids from the kitchen at home to enjoy these preparations at any time. However, over time and continued use, it is possible that these items accumulate traces of dirt and lime, preventing them from performing their function in the most efficient way.

Therefore, it is advisable to wash all parts of these instruments regularly, paying special attention to the most sensitive areas or the nooks where debris is most likely to be stored. In this way, there are procedures on how to remove limescale from the coffee maker and a kettle at home without resorting to classic methods such as lemon or baking soda.

A classic solution to a common problem

Although products such as lemon juice or baking soda are classic remedies to solve the problem, there is a much more effective solution with another of the most useful items during most tasks related to home care.

Thus, white cleaning vinegar is not only an effective alternative, but also very accessible in the home. This is highly effective in descaling coffee makers and kettles thanks to its high content of acetic acid, which dissolves deposits and accumulated dirt remains.

To apply it, start by diluting the white cleaning vinegar in a container with equal parts warm water. Next, fill the water tank of the coffee maker or kettle with the mixture and turn it on until the compound boils, as if you were preparing a drink normally.

Once the contents have boiled for at least 5 or 10 minutes, empty the items and rinse them with clean water and soap, making sure to scrub all areas, especially those in the worst condition. In addition, it is possible to use dishwashing soaps with mild aromas, which prevent the smell of vinegar from permeating the utensil.





A professional solution

If you do not have white vinegar for cleaning at home, or if home remedies have not been effective in sanitizing the coffee maker or kettle, it is possible to use more specific products, such as descaling tablets. These are solid tablets formulated with mild acids that attack lime deposits accumulated in internal circuits and areas with more dirt.

The tablets are designed to facilitate dosage and ensure fair and effective cleaning of belongings. In addition, they are compatible with many types of coffee makers and different brands, so much so that some companies also produce their own specific tablets depending on the model.

The cleaning process is similar to that of white vinegar. To begin, dissolve the tablet in the water tank and run the tool until it starts to boil. The amount of product used in the tablet will depend on the manufacturer, so be sure to remove the dirty water and scrub the areas with soap and water after applying this method.

Sanitize your coffee maker or kettle also on the outside

Although the accumulation of dirt or lime remains usually takes place inside coffee makers or kettles, it is possible to take advantage of cleaning to sanitize the outside of these tools. Sometimes, the superficial cleaning of utensils can be overlooked, since it does not directly intervene in their operation, although it is of vital importance in the long term.

Thus, taking care of the exterior of kitchen tools not only allows you to maintain good hygiene at home, avoiding the accumulation of dirt and preventing deep stains that are difficult to remove, but also preserves their appearance and helps prevent unpleasant odors from of stored waste remains.