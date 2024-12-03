There has been a lot of talk since Sunday about why Mbappé did not take the 1-0 penalty against the Getafe. Without Vinicius, the Frenchman was free to take the maximum penalties, as happened at Anfield. There came a cross, with a somewhat centered shot, at mid-height and without much force. It could have been 1-1 and given a reason to the Madrid to believe in a positive result against Liverpool, but it was not like that.

Kylian was singled out from Anfield, for the penalty, but above all for his very irregular game and his lack of blood in certain actions, which opened the debate about his leadership, or rather, the absence of leadership. A debate that does not exist within the real Madridwho sees in Mbappé the perfect example of a today’s soccer star. Talent at the service of the group and humility to not monopolize the spotlight. That’s why Ancelotti highly values ​​the decision he made on Sunday against Getafe.

«For me there is no debate about the penalty the other day. The action of Mbappe Against Getafe someone may see it as a gesture of insecurity, but we see it as an act of responsibility and altruism. Altruism of a great talent like Mbappé. It is an act that we value very much,” reflected the Italian in his press appearance today in Valdebebas, in the preview of tomorrow’s match in San Mamés.

Carletto makes a reading completely contrary to what was established last Sunday. It was not only that penalty that Bellingham finally took and scored, when that Mbappe altruism that Ancelotti likes so much. In which Hernández Hernández pointed out in the second half, which the VAR finally corrected as there was no handball from Diego Rico, Mbappé had also given the turn to Rodrygo (Bellingham was no longer on the grass). Then, while the Bernabéu chanted Mbappé’s name for him to throw it, the Brazilian thought better of it and decided to give the ball to Kylian, and he would have been the final thrower. It was neither one nor the other, when the decision of the Canarian referee was annulled, but once again Mbappé was seen, in the eyes of Ancelotti, generous with his teammates.









«A gesture like that magnifies him. A player with extraordinary talent, perhaps even the greatest talent there is in football, puts it on the team and I personally value it very much. For me it is not a lack of leadership or a lack of courage. When there are altruistic talents it means that you are on the right path,” says Carletto.