If we think about who the woman of the last year has been, two images probably come to mind: on the one hand, that of Taylor Swift, and on the other, that of Karol G. Both have been absolute protagonists in the entertainment industry this 2024, hanging the sign of sold out in concerts in venues gigantic for several consecutive nights, breaking barriers and changing the way of understanding and sharing music in their respective genres. The milestones of The Bichota are becoming increasingly overwhelming. The most recent, his record of broadcasting the last concert of the Tomorrow Will Be Nice Tour at the Santiago Bernabéu on July 23. More than a million people followed on YouTube the show that ended a historic era and tour, Raising over $307 million and selling more than 2 million tickets in 62 concerts, being the first Latin artist to carry out a global stadium tour. All after placing her latest studio work at #1 on the prestigious Billboard Hot 200 list.

However, there is one podium that Carolina has not yet been able to climb: that of the richest Latin star. Neither has Bad Bunny, the only one who surpasses the Colombian artist with his World’s Hottest Tour of 2022, which grossed $314.1 million. A figure that Luis Miguel will also approach with his most recent tour this year, which is currently around $299 million. But none of them are —yet— in the top Latin music’s monetary value. That position is occupied by none other than a living legend of Latin music: Gloria Estefan, with a net worth that ranges between 500 and 700 million dollarsIt should be noted that although the singer of Conga crowns most of the known podiums in this regard, this figure is combined with the assets of her husband, the musician and producer Emilio Estefan.

More information

Although some media outlets try, it is not easy to know exactly the magnitude of a global artist’s wealth. Still, there are popular portals that are responsible for many of the rankings which we later find on the web. One of these platforms is Celebrity Net Worth. This page accumulates rankings Thematic websites that aim to list the fortunes of famous people: from businessmen to politicians, sports stars and actors. The website bases its information on financial analysis, market research and internal sources “meticulously developed” since 2008 to “maintain the accuracy and breadth of knowledge.” Its calculations include known salaries, real estate, royalties, lawsuits and sponsorships, eliminating estimated taxes, fees and other expenses of each celebrity’s particular lifestyle. “The results are verified and confirmed by a team of editors and industry experts,” according to the website.

Browsing the platform and comparing the information with reference financial publications such as Forbesin it top The top 10 Latin artists with the highest net worth include big names like Daddy Yankee ($50 million), Marc Anthony ($80 million), Bad Bunny himself (more than $88 million), Pitbull ($100 million), Enrique Iglesias ($100 million), Ricky Martin ($130 million) and Luis Miguel ($180 million). Most of them are male artists, although things are different on the podium.

Daddy Yankee during a performance in Miami, Florida. Jason Koerner (Getty Images)

There is some more information about the richest Latin divas: Forbes Jennifer Lopez’s fortune is estimated at 150 million dollarswhile indicating that Shakira’s would exceed 400 millionThe artist from Barranquilla is officially the Latin singer who has sold the most in history after 30 years of career, with more than 80 million records purchased worldwide. Recently, attention has been drawn to the astonishing figure that she is said to have received for her performance during the Copa América halftime break, estimated at 2 million dollars. The singer of Aim She is also the most awarded Latin artist, also holding the largest number of Guinness World Records.

It is true that the magnitude of the great fortunes is not an easy objective to clarify, but what is clear with the available information is that, as Shakira would say, “women no longer cry, women bill.” And a lot, as Estefan demonstrates.