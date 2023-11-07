Group 5 is considered by many people to be the best cumbia group in Peru, because in recent years it has not only managed to fill stadiums nationwide, but has also conquered foreign audiences. His current leader, Christian Yaipén, has expressed on multiple occasions how proud he feels to follow the legacy of his father Elmer Yaipén, who during his lifetime founded and catapulted the success of the Team 5.

The last great feat performed by the orchestra originally from Monsefu was to raise a figure greater than 15 million soles in the three shows he performed at the San Marcos stadium for his 50th anniversary. This event delighted and delighted his fans with modern and old songs from his long repertoire.

Who are the best singers who made up Group 5?

Throughout its history, Grupo 5 has had several notable singers who have contributed to the band’s success in Peruvian cumbia. The Republic consulted the ChatGPT about who would be the best and these were the names that appeared:

Elmer Yaipén: Founder and leader of the band, Elmer Yaipén has been a fundamental figure in the history of Grupo 5, contributing both as a singer and keyboardist.

Lucho Cuéllar: He is one of the most iconic singers of Group 5 and is known for his vocal versatility and romantic style. He has performed successful songs like 'El embrujo', 'Eres mi bien' and 'Motor y motive'.

Christian Yaipén: Christian is another important singer, because in addition to being the current leader of the group, he has contributed with his charisma and vocal style. Today he performs iconic songs like 'The Telephone' and 'Let's Bet That I Get Married'.

Group 5 is one of the most successful orchestras in Peru. Photo: Facebook/Group 5

What singers have made up Group 5?

In addition to those previously mentioned, great singers such as John Kelvin, Leonard León, Marco Antonio Guerrero, Kike Farro, Dantes Cardosa, Miguel Ángel Fukuy, Pedro Loli, among others, have passed through Group 5.

How much does it cost to hire Group 5 for a wedding?

The group founded by Elmer Yaipén charges approximately between 25 thousand to 35 thousand soles for private events. It should be noted that the cost of the presentation varies depending on whether the event is in Lima or in the province. The show they give is complete and lasts two hours.

