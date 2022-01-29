A new round of qualifying rounds is approaching Qatar 2022 and the Colombia selection It arrives tight to play the last four qualifying dates. Rather, you can’t lose a game if you want to get your one-way ticket to the Middle East without relying on other results.

However, Louis Ferdinand Muriel, who plays for Atalanta, in Italy, was called off due to alleged health problems. The former Junior from Barranquilla would have been infected with covid-19 and, therefore, would not have been summoned for the last meeting of his team.

Recently, he entered into an international controversy for his alleged failure to comply with the food quota that he had to give to his three daughters. Something that he managed to deny through a press release issued by the soccer player, in which he explained that he gave his ex-partner 30 million pesos a month for the care of minors.

According to figures from the portal ‘Fichajes Fútbol’, he is pocketing 150,000 euros a month. See also Aguero in tears: "I'll stop playing. Very hard moment, but health first" Photo: Gabriele Menis. Eph

However, the news was known that the mother of his daughters was asking him for about 327 million pesos a month to cover living expenses. And it is that Muriel is doing very well in Europe, because according to figures from the portal ‘Fichajes Fútbol’, she is pocketing 150 thousand euros (662 million pesos) a month. A salary that has allowed him to indulge in Italy.

Such is the case that in social networks the rumor is rolling that he, along with side Johan Mojica, is one of the footballers of the Colombia team with the best collection of cars, since he has been seen showing off on his Instagram profile vehicles of the highest range, such as a Ferrari, valued at 1,200 million pesos, and a yellow Lamborghini.

However, Mojica Nor is he mobilized in any ‘pile’, since the Elche defender has also shown off his Lamborghini and a green Mercedes Benz AMG GT 2018 model sports car, valued at 600 million pesos.

How does the Colombian team get to the qualifiers?

The crucial moment has arrived for the Colombian soccer team ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers. This Friday, January 28 will face the Peruvian team in the first of four ‘finals’ led by Rueda, because if he loses a match, his ticket to the maximum event of the ‘king sport’ is in danger.

Now, Colombia is in fifth position with 17 points, the same as Peru, which is in sixth place. As of today, there are almost six teams with a chance of qualifying, so any setback could be crucial to being left out.

In that order of ideas, the national team must add at least 10 of the 12 points that remain in dispute to aspire to reach the Middle East next November.

