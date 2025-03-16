When of physical exercise It is, many are the options that exist to get shape and, among all, there are certain training that always work and become that basic that many resort. A perfect example we find it In the plates and squats, because well known are the benefits they both contribute.

However, in Spain there are celebrities such as Amelia bono who have a trick to tone the whole body quickly And simple. It is not about miracles, but about exercising with The static rowing, one of those gym machines that often go unnoticedbut whose results are notable and very beneficial for health.

Faithful follower of healthy life, Amelia Bono is one of those who practice different types of exercises with those who manage to stay daily. Among them, as we commented, there are some of them that have become their favorites. The rowing is one of themand the best thing is that it is not a strange anything, because it is a machine that is usually found in a regular basis in many sports centers.

What is the static rowing?



He Static rowing is an exercise that is performed on a rowing machine without physical displacement. It is a cardiovascular and force activity that mimics the movement of rowing in the water. Of course, here there is the possibility of adjusting the resistance.

Static Rowing Benefits Decathlon

If it is the first time you are going to try this machine, it is best to consult a coach or personnel from the room, then In doing so correctly is when the greatest benefits are noticed. The ideal is to boost the legs keeping your back straight, carrying the handle towards your chest while slightly leaning the torso back.

Benefits of static rowing for women



Practicing static rowing in the gym has multiple benefits. Also for women, something confirmed by Angel Diaz, manager of Wemoov:

Allows you to perform cardiovascular training, both continuous and by intervals. Adapting to the needs or time available to each person.

both continuous and by intervals. Adapting to the needs or time available to each person. Strengthens the whole body, The remote implies both the legs and the core, back, shoulders and arms . And improves flexibility, mainly of the hips and lower back.

. And improves flexibility, mainly of the hips and lower back. Makes us burn many calories (Depending on intensity and duration) above any other machine.

(Depending on intensity and duration) above any other machine. Under impact, respect the health of your joints. This is the main benefit on running, and for what is highly recommended for people with joint injuries.

This is the main benefit on running, and for what is highly recommended for people with joint injuries. It is accessible to all levels, You can control intensity with resistance and speed to which they do.

In addition, Ángel highlights the benefits that The aesthetic remote has in women over 50 years: “This exercise can help us control the weight, since our basal caloric expense is lower as we age. As our musculature implies almost, it helps us prevent the loss of muscle mass also associated with age, although it is important to include strength training, ”he says.

Do you want to receive free every Thursday in your mail the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle contents? Sign up for our Newsletter.