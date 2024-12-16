Apple plans to present a new foldable iPad in 2028 as part of its strategy focused on creating larger screens intended for different uses and that maintain their portability, as recently announced by Bloomberg.

The designers of the American brand are developing a device similar to a tablet, which reaches twice its size when extended and on which they have been working for two years, as confirmed by sources close to journalist Mark Gurman.

The technology company has the objective of putting an end to the folds that appear on the panels of the folding products when they are deployed, which is why it has focused on achieve an “almost invisible” foldas noted by the analyst in his weekly newsletter ‘Power On’.

The largest iPad model currently has a 13-inch panel, and because it is aware that customers are looking for the widest screen possible, Apple has determined that The only way to create a portable product up to 20 inches in size is to make it foldable.

Gurman has pointed out that this device, whose launch is scheduled for 2028, It will be a hybrid between iPad and Mac and advanced enough to run macOS applicationswill have support for accessories such as Apple Pencil.

The journalist has also commented that another of the options that Apple is considering is a version of the folding iPhone, something that leakers such as Ming-Chi Kuo and media such as The Information have previously reported on. This, taking into account that it is the only high-end telephone provider that does not yet have it: Samsung, Huawei and Google, among other brands, already have their ‘fold’ version.

Likewise, he has clarified that Apple’s idea is to offer as many variations of ‘hardware’ products as possible, with the aim of ensuring that Consumers buy them for different uses. For this reason, the technology company would have rejected merging the iPad and Mac lines.