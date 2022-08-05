One of the most listened to summer 2021 hits comes to an end: Nikola Milenkovic is ready to sign the renewal of his contract with Fiorentina, thus closing the doors to Juventus and Inter. Especially the bianconeri, in the last few days, seemed ready to make an offer to Viola for the defender, while the road for the Nerazzurri had cooled once the transfer of Milan Skriniar to Paris Saint-Germain stalled.

Matter of time

–

Fiorentina has never played a passive role in this scenario. The purple club, from the beginning, wanted to satisfy Vincenzo Italiano in the request not to see a starter blown away once the championship began, therefore forced to rebuild the typical formation in a few days. The player and the agent Fali Ramadani were therefore aware that the verbal agreement to free himself from Fiorentina would not have infinite value. On the other hand, just as there was an agreement on the possibility of changing teams with an offer of at least 15 million euros, in the same way the discussions on the player’s contract renewal were also at an advanced stage. Eight days after the start of Serie A, the parties have now approached, effectively closing the door to the two big names in the league, who will thus have to look elsewhere for their defense.