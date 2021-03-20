Neither in the City nor in the province of Buenos Aires. María Eugenia Vidal will be on stage again in Córdoba, with a national speech and his look to get out of the crisis, not limited to a district. It will be a first step towards her stronger public reappearance, with the presentation of her book My Way after Easter, and will leave for later the definition of whether she will be a candidate – and in that case, where – this year.

The former governor will present this Monday in person at a “working lunch” organized by the Mediterranean Foundation, before an audience of businessmen at the Quorum Córdoba Hotel. At first it was not planned that it would imply a return to the public scene, because before he had scheduled to launch his book. Then postponed for two reasonsFirst, the trip to San Salvador to be an OAS electoral observer and then the presentation of Mauricio Macri’s publication, which she attended without making any statements.

The definition of your candidacy will be left to you for the last minute, on the closing of lists, in June if the electoral calendar is maintained or even later if it is postponed, although from different sectors will press to advance the decision and to face the negotiations to form the lists with more time. More oriented to executive functions, Vidal would prefer avoid occupying a bench in Congress, although it leaves the stage open to resolve based on the “needs” of the PRO and Together for Change.

For Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, his main ally, if Vidal heads the ballot in the province I would “order” the bids in that district. A return to the City as a political territory is not ruled out either, to counterbalance the advance of Patricia Bullrich – internal rival of the Buenos Aires head of government – or the aspirations of Martín Lousteau in 2023. Not to appear for not expose yourself to defeat -in the case of Buenos Aires- it also appears as a possibility. Elisa Carrió signed up to fill her place in that sense, although many in the opposition coalition questioned whether the candidacy of the founder of the Civic Coalition would be made concrete.

Vidal will show himself above these speculations and more than in the province or the City he will seek to display his speech and his movements with a national scope. She will do so without expressing an intention to be a candidate for president in 2023, and when the time comes she will define it with Rodríguez Larreta, who does. expressed his aspirations will be arriving at the Casa Rosada. “María Eugenia has a very good image throughout the country, she is eager to visit it and the space needs that contribution. There are not so many who can do it. To pigeonhole it in a single district would be a mistake”, They transmitted close to the former governor.

Like Macri, Vidal will go to the provinces to present his book, a first-person account of his political journey “before and during the governorship, and his look to the future,” according to one of his closest leaders. After Easter he will give interviews and will leave the silence questioned privately by referents of Together for Change, especially the most intransigent wing with the Government.

Vidal scored a difference with the founder of the PRO in face-to-face and virtual meetings recently, on one of the points under discussion in the run-up to the electoral campaign: the degree of self-criticism about the Macri government and also his in the province of Buenos Aires.

“As a political force we have to learn and be better. Y self-criticism starts with one, not to see what the one who was with me did wrong, “he insisted as a concept in those talks, and proposed recognizing mistakes as a condition to” ask “for another government opportunity:” We are not always right and everything we do turns out well. A mistake of mine was to have a salary conflict with the teachers for so long ”.

