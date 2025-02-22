Vitamin D, or calciferol, is an element that the body needs to Absorb calcium properly. On many occasions it refers to this as the “vitamin of the sun” since when the skin is exposed to this light, the body is capable of create your own vitamin D. It can also be found in foods such as fish or milk.

The main functions of this vitamin are get calcium to reach the bones to keep them strong and support the immune system to perform the functions of fighting infections. According to scientists, there are two forms of vitamin, the D3 or CollectoCiferol and the D2 or Ergocalciferol.

Vitamin D3 is produced when skin It is exposed directly to sunlightalthough it can also be found in certain foods of animal origin. On the other hand, the D2 can be found in plant sources or directly created by man in laboratories and distributed as a supplement that is added to food.

Vitamin D supplements | Istock

The truth is that there are not many foods rich in vitamin D naturally, without supplements, some of the most common are the cod liver oil, sardines, Tuna, salmon, mackerel or avocado. Also the egg or cheese, but in this case they contain vitamin D3.

When to take vitamin D supplements

In general, a healthy adult only needs that vitamin D that obtains from sunlight and food. It is a combination of several elements that allows people to achieve minimum necessary for a healthy life. However, there are people who do not reach that minimum and require the daily consumption of Vitamin supplements To cover the intake.

The best time to take vitamin D supplements It depends on each person. The optimal thing is to ingest it at a time of the day that is easy to remember and Always accompanied by foodfor example at breakfast or eating time. It is essential to be constant and consult it with the doctor if other drugs are being taken.