There is less and less left for the special one Christmas Lottery Draw celebrated on December 22. Many are already finalizing the purchase of their tenths in search of luck, and why not the ‘big one’, a prize that many invest in plugging holes, trips or buying a car, among other things.

To have more votes, and to ensure that the children of San Ildefonso sing for the prize, many decide to buy a ticket from the place where they are going on vacation, at the town bar, at work or in their own city. In this edition the ‘fat man’ will distribute 4,000,000 euros per series; the second prize, 1,250,000 and the third 500,000.

This draw is one of the most deeply rooted celebrations in Spain. The cities that have had the luckiest Throughout history, as it could not be otherwise, they are Madrid and Barcelona. In first prize he has played 84 times in the capital, while in Barcelona he has played another 44 times.

The most graceful town in Huelva

Some of the cities with the greatest luck on December 22 are Seville, where the ‘fat man’ has played 19 times, Valencia, with 15; Zaragoza, with 14; Cádiz, with 13; and Málaga, with 12. However, far behind all of them is Huelva capital, with two first prizes.

One of the aspects that draws the most attention in this sense is that there is a municipality that has been awarded more times than the capital of the province itself: Ayamonte, where the ‘fat boy’ has fallen in 2018, 2021 and 2023. Behind This town also includes El Rocío (Almonte), Gibraleón, Lepe, Palos de la Frontera, Punta Umbría and Villarrasa, with only one prize.