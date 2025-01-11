Neither honorable nor brilliant

Honorable? Oh really? Has Miguel Ángel Rodríguez said that he defends Alberto González Amador because he is an honorable man? It’s not possible! Honorable is, if we stick to the definition of the RAE, someone honest, decent, honest, respectable, dignified, upright, distinguished and venerable. Adjectives that anyone who has the slightest respect for the law should not give to someone who has defrauded the Public Treasury of 350,951 euros with a racket of false invoices, shell companies and simulated operations. And neither does he face those who are facing crimes that he himself has acknowledged in his lawyer’s writing and sent him to the Prosecutor’s Office to prison terms of up to six years, in addition to the payment of fines that could involve a million-dollar outlay.

Honorable were all the health workers who gave their all and even their lives to save others during a pandemic that left more than 90,000 deaths in Spain while a few took advantage of their family or partner relationships to make ends meet by collecting commissions for the sale of masks. And this goes for the González Amador, the Koldo, the Aldama or the Ábalos of life, if this is proven in all cases.