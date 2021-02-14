First of all, we must congratulate the national government for the novel idea of ​​trying to put a quota on exports of corn and meat, or directly prohibit them, to prevent food prices from rising and thus take care of what they call “the table of the Argentines ”.

Unfortunately, after the initial enthusiasm, they backed off and freezed the measure. Hopefully they will resume it soon because it was very good. In fact, they should right now prohibit, for example, the export of porters so they do not increase expenses. Or the export of lettuce, pumpkin, tomatoes, cookies, notebooks, batteries, slippers, light bulbs, virulana, hairdressers, floor rags, soap, beer, diapers, tires and all those things that generate inflation. Without a doubt, a great idea that would change the history of the country. I don’t know what the Swedish Academy expects to award the “President” the Nobel Prize in Economics.

To encourage and celebrate these revolutionary ideas, this Friday, February 19, Cristina Kirchner’s birthday, should be decreed as the Day of Kirchnerism and declared a national holiday throughout the territory of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay and Paraguay, the two main beneficiaries of these great measures.

Every international market that we abandon to take care of the Argentine table, they go and occupy it at the touch. It is seen that there in Uruguay and Paraguay, the little issue of the Uruguayan table and the Paraguayan table know how to solve it differently.

The government should also suspend the famous export of lemons to the US that it promoted Macri’s civic soccer dictatorship. At 300 mangoes per kilo of lemons, there is no tattoo of Nestor that will give it to him.

Lemons were one of the most exported products.

Since we are, with the same logic but in the opposite direction, we should start exporting retirees so we could increase retirements. And incidentally, the “president” could fulfill at least one of the promises he made during the campaign (“On December 10 I’m going to increase pensions by 20%”, verbatim is on YouTube).

All that said, let’s get down to business.

According to the classic theme of Gigliola Cinquetti and the trio Los Panchos “… There are three things in life / health, money and love / whoever has all three / who gives thanks to God …”. Clearly it would not be the case of the Argentines.

On the health issue, the Government will have done everything it could but, judging by the results, obviously with the films he did not reach and everything ended up being little. Example: all health personnel (doctors, nurses, etc.) were granted a special bonus for the pandemic of 5,000 pesos per month. In other words, the National State, the same one that grabs Cristina more than a million mangoes per month tax-free, throws 33 dollars a month to the doctors and nurses. I propose that among all Argentines we agree and we never tell anyone on the planet, okay? That way we are not ashamed.

The positive thing is that vaccination has already started around the world and little by little we will overcome the problem. Here is a phenomenon. Millions of Argentines want to be vaccinated and Kicillof himself announced with joy that more than two million people have already signed up in the province of Buenos Aires. Exit. Now they just need to get them and bye.

The government should take advantage of the event politically and end the ridiculous debate between Pfizer, Sputnik, Oxford, Moderna, etc. All vaccines should have the same name: Nestor Kirchner vaccine. 5 years ago they stopped putting Kirchner on everything. It is a great time to get back into the habit.

If it sounds too abusive to use the same name for all vaccines, then we could put Néstor Kirchner 1 for the first dose and Nestor Kirchner 2 for the second dose. So nobody gets confused.

Of course, the gorilla who complains that vaccines do not arrive is never lacking. Let us recognize that things are not easy anywhere in the world. But possibly we have it a little more difficult than the others.

Imagine the boss of one of the great laboratories, John Jeringa, when he arrives at the office on the top floor of his tower in Manhattan and finds calls from the presidents of France, Italy, Chile, Uruguay and Argentina. Which one do you think they kick for another day? Exactly, dear reader. The curriculum does not help us.

We defaulted half the world, we supported the dictatorships of Chávez and Maduro, we said at the UN that ISIS was a Hollywood montage, we spent our lives singing the hit “fighting capital” and now We pretend that John Syringe, before giving the vaccine to his aunt, gives it to Grabois. Not so, doll.

The other reason we are complicated with vaccines is because we are unlucky enough to pay for them. Remember, dear reader, that there are three things in life: health, money and love. We already talked about health, now let’s see if we have the fly.

Minister Ginés said that there are 62,000,000 doses sponsored. In my neighborhood, paid is one thing and bought is another. At an average of $ 30 per puncture, we need 1,860 green sticks. Add up the cost of La Cámpora’s air bragging plus a tip for delivery, we do not go below 2,500 green sticks.

According to the latest official data, there are 39,270 million dollars in the Central Bank. Put 40,000 green sticks in it because you always forget a bill in your jean.

In that figure (40,000 sticks) are included the 15,000 green sticks that savers have in banks and that the Central takes (the famous lace) so that the twine is safer and people feel calmer. It is seen that they do not feel very calm because before STEP 2019 the savers had 45,000 green sticks and as soon as they were revived that Cristina returned they took 30,000 to the mattress.

Discounting the lace (15,000) you have 25,000 green sticks. But that includes 20,000 which are in yuan, or in Chinese currency.

For years they told us that those yuan cannot be converted into dollars but can be used to buy things in China. Bingo! Do we garbage the Chinese vaccines with the yuan?

It seems that it is not so. Paying with yuan they sell you all the bats you want but for vaccines you have to put real green ones.

If we take out the yuan, there would only be 5,000 reserve sticks that are not there either because there are 2,000 drawn by international organizations and 4,000 green sticks that are in gold bars. In other words, really fresh dollars, to put in our wallet and go out to buy vaccines we have 1,000 sticks… negative !. Do not panic please, but the reality is that we are 1,000 suits in the red.

We could sell the gold but it is complex. It is not that Miguel Pesce goes to Libertad Street and sells the gold just like that. Also, as soon as the world finds out that you are already selling the gold, they will cross you off all the lists. They don’t even invite you to 15th birthday. If no one believes the “president” as we are, imagine as soon as they find out that we are scratching the bottom of the can.

Complicated with health and complicated with money, we still have love. Blessed are those who enjoy the forbidden apple because theirs will not be the Kingdom of Heaven but they have a great time.

That is on a personal level, but at the country level things are very different.

As I explained to you last week, dear reader, given the choice between love and war it seems that lArgentine politics prefers war. It must be that it is easier for them. Or that they don’t know how to do anything else. There are three things in life: health, money and love. We did not link a single one.