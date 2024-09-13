Neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump. Pope Francis places both candidates in the same place where abortion and the expulsion of migrants from the country are both sins, two of the key issues in the electoral contest. “Expelling immigrants is evil, and throwing a child out of the mother’s womb is murder. We must speak clearly and without buts about this,” he said. The religious authority was not indifferent to this week’s debate and did not hesitate to make statements or ask himself publicly this Friday: “Who is the lesser of the two evils?”

The Pope said on a plane back to Rome from Singapore, where he was questioned about the US presidential election, that “both are against life, the one who expels migrants and the one who kills children.” He did not think twice before telling Catholic voters that they should choose “the lesser evil” in November. He also asked in a rhetorical tone: “Who is the lesser of two evils? That lady or that gentleman? I don’t know,” he said without mentioning the names of both candidates in the nearly 45-minute press conference, after a twelve-day tour of countries in Asia and Oceania. “I am not an American and I am not going to vote, but between that lady or that gentleman, let each one do so according to his conscience,” he said.

Referring to migration – a topic that the Republican candidate has not hesitated to express his disdain for and his future intentions to combat if he returns to the presidency – the Pope cited the sacred scriptures, which say in the Old Testament that one must welcome the “foreigner, the orphan and the widow” and that, therefore, “expelling migrants, not giving them the ability to work or shelter is a grave sin.” He also insisted that “there is a flow of migrants who arrive from Central America and are treated like slaves and taken advantage of.”

On abortion – a key issue on Kamala Harris’ agenda, who reiterated more than once on Tuesday the need for women to be the ones to choose about their bodies – Pope Francis did not disguise his statements and said bluntly that it is the equivalent of “killing a human being.” “Even if these are words that are not liked, it is murder,” he said. “You may not like this, but it is murder and it is not that the Church is closed. It is that the Church does not allow abortion because it is murder and we are clear about that.”

The Pope, his criticism of abortion and anti-immigrant policies

As expected, in addition to the economy and foreign policy, two of the main topics of discussion in Tuesday’s debate were immigration and the right to abortion in the country, issues that Donald Trump has particularly attacked during his campaign, and about which he launched no few lies that were corrected live by both Kamala Harris and ABC News journalists. Trump, who has promised to carry out the largest deportation in the country’s history or has called immigrants criminals, now did not hesitate to say that they were responsible for eating Americans’ pets, something of which there is no evidence. He also insisted that Democrats allow abortion “in the ninth month” and even after childbirth, to which the presenter responded that “there is no state in the country where it is legal to kill a baby after it is born.”

The statements have provoked all kinds of reactions: from tragic laughter to mockery, acceptance or total indignation. The Pope could not help but react, and in fact this is not the first time he has spoken out on such sensitive issues, which will also define the future of the country.

In 2018, he had already established, in a document The Vatican has published its position against abortion and against the rejection of immigrants. “The defense of the innocent who has not been born, for example, must be clear, firm and passionate,” he said. “But equally sacred is the life of the poor who have already been born, who struggle in misery, abandonment, and neglect.”

When asked during the 2016 election about Trump’s idea of ​​building a wall along the Mexican border and expelling 11 million undocumented immigrants, he said that what the Republican was doing was not God’s doing. “A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they are, and not about building bridges, is not a Christian,” the Pope said at the time. “That is not in the Gospel.”