Two weeks after the start of the war between Hamas and Israel, Fadi Quran, campaign director of the NGO Avaaz, calls for a ceasefire for children. Interview.

More than 4,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed since the unprecedented attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel on October 7 and the Israeli government’s response in the Gaza Strip. With at least 212 people still kidnapped by the Palestinian Islamist group, and the death toll continuing to rise on both sides, many people are calling for a ceasefire.

One of them is Fadi Quran, campaign director of the NGO Avaaz. From Ramallah, where he lives, he tells France 24 about the desperation of the Palestinian people in the face of the conflict and advocates that civil society on both sides pressure their respective governments to find peace and save children.

France 24: How do Palestinians in the West Bank feel about the war in Gaza?

Fadi Quran: For many Palestinians, living in the West Bank is an experience of torture. We see how children are killed in Gaza. Imagine living in Marseille, France, and watching television for fifteen days with those images. Today, every 15 minutes, a child is pulled out of the rubble. So people feel deep pain and try to understand what to do. Many Palestinians have protested against this war and have been detained in the last two weeks. Israel has detained more than 4,000 people in the West Bank. The Palestinian Authority, which collaborates with Israel, has also detained dozens of people…

Many of us have relatives in Gaza. This morning I was talking to a friend and he told me that he used to bring water from the Mediterranean, boil it and wait for it to cool without salt to give it to his three-year-old son and his wife. They no longer have water where they live due to the Israeli blockade. In the West Bank, we are beginning to call for the overthrow and replacement of the current leadership of the Palestinian Authority. We believe they are betraying the cause by not doing enough to support the people of Gaza.

What do they mean by “replace”?

Our goal is to organize democratic elections to elect leaders capable of liberating us. The truth is that today neither Hamas nor Al Fatah can claim to represent the Palestinian people. We have gone more than 15 years without elections, because Israel prohibits Palestinians from participating in them and because the Palestinian Authority collaborates with Israel to never hold them.

Many Gazans are stranded in Ramallah or other places in the West Bank. What are their living conditions like?

My mother and sister are clinical psychologists. They work with Gazan families who are here. They describe depression, a feeling of complete helplessness and panic attacks. I can give the example of Mohammed, who comes from Gaza. He worked in the West Bank and found himself trapped here. He was talking to his wife and his children when the phone went off. Since then he has not been able to contact them. He has been crying for ten days and begging to come home to them. This is the story of hundreds of Gazans, fathers, mothers and grandparents, who cannot speak to their loved ones. It’s heartbreaking.

How do you see the situation evolving?

I have spoken with diplomats from major countries, including those of the European Union, as part of my work as head of international defense. According to them, Israel estimates that between 25,000 and 35,000 Palestinians will die. They also estimate that between 10% and 15% of Gaza’s population will be permanently displaced. We are talking about 300,000 to 400,000 people who will become refugees for the third time in their lives. It’s frightening. We are going to face a new catastrophe, ethnic cleansing, genocide. That is where the Israeli government is heading.

There is another scenario. It is the least likely, but it is the one we should all fight for: Israel would be asked to release the 170 children it has held in military prisons in exchange for Hamas releasing the children it has held since October 7, and that create a humanitarian corridor in Gaza and safe zones for children. This would be a ceasefire for the children. Instead of seeing bloodshed on television, we would have images of families on both sides hugging their children. This is the scenario that Presidents Macron and Biden, and the international community should be promoting.

However, instead of promoting a solution that saves Jewish and Palestinian lives, they are supporting Israel’s war policy. This war will not only cost the lives of tens of thousands of my people. This war may keep Netanyahu in power, but it will not bring security to the Jewish people. Although the scenario of a ceasefire for children is the least likely, I ask people to raise their voices so that it becomes the only way forward. Otherwise, we are headed for a war that will devastate us all.

Is this ceasefire for children on the Israeli side feasible?

This ceasefire proposal for children is not being debated in Israel. My organization has conducted an extensive survey of Israeli institutes that shows that 57% of Israelis would support this proposal, unlike the government. That is why we are now talking to Israeli civil society organizations and even trying to reach the families of the hostages to urge their government to back down from the war. We have less than a week to make this solution a reality. Afterwards, we will face another catastrophe as Palestinians.

What do you expect from the international community?

This conflict may make impossible any solution for freedom, justice, dignity and the end of apartheid faced by the Palestinian people. On the other hand, it might be the right time for a paradigm shift. As Palestinians, we are doing what we can to protect ourselves and pave the way to freedom and dignity for both sides. But if the French, the Americans and the British don’t get their act together to end this war, it won’t end. The French do not take their responsibility seriously enough to put an end to this violence. I call on the French people to act now, because peace for us is also peace for the entire world.

