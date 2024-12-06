A good hydration is essential and we are increasingly aware of this, which is why it is little surprising to discover that, in Spain, the most consumed drink is water, according to data from the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU). It is a little more surprising that the second is the milk, but we do not have to go down very far to find the infusionswe find them just after coffee, which occupies position number three, closing the podium.

Thus, the infusions are left without a medal, but they occupy a creditable position among the preferences of the Spanish, who seem to be increasingly they trust them more when it comes to feeling better. Because each infusion is different and from its consumption, we can achieve different benefits, not just those that they all share, such as better hydration. With the hibiscus infusionsnot too well known and always taken in moderation, we can feel less bloated, sleep better and even protect our liver.

Hibiscus: the health benefits of this infusion

the hibiscus It is a plant of the Malvaceae family with very striking red flowers which can look luxurious in gardens and terraces, but it is also worth knowing their medicinal properties, because they are not bad at all. Precisely the infusion is made with these flowers, which gives it a flavor with sweet, fruity and acidic notes. It can be drunk either hot, for the colder months, or in iced tea, if we want to continue drinking it when it’s hot.

Hibiscus infusions are usually used to help those who have high blood pressure. A study demonstrated its effectiveness in reducing it in people at risk of suffering from hypertension and also among those who had slightly elevated tension levels. It has also been studied effects on cholesterol and, although there are still no clear results, it seems that it can help raise good cholesterol levels.





In addition to lowering blood pressure and its effects on cholesterol, it also would reduce blood sugar and fat levelswould be a solution against inflammation and could work as an antibiotic, although further studies are still necessary to fully confirm this.

Hibiscus is a digestive plant, so it is used to combat constipation and heartburn, as well as poor digestion. It promotes the stimulation of liver functions, acting as a decongestant, it also has diuretic and disinfectant effects on the urinary tract, favors elimination of toxins through urine.

Take care of the cardiovascular healthstrengthens the immune system thanks to the vitamins and minerals it contains. It can help us fall asleep, thanks to its relaxing propertiesand it is great to help us lose weight, it reduces the absorption of fats, reduces inflammation and accelerates metabolism.

Benefits of drinking infusions

An infusion is a drink that is obtained from submerge selected plants in water that has been brought to a boil and removal from fire. They are allowed to rest for a few minutes to extract the active ingredients they contain before consumption. To create an infusion, the flowers, leaves, bark, fruits or seeds of plants can be used. They are not medications, but they can provide different benefits.





For example, they can help us calm anxiety, as happens with lavender, lime blossom or valerian; to calm digestive problems, such as horsetail and dandelion, which also help with liver function. Yeah you need energyginseng, rosemary or black tea can help you and those who want to sleep well will surely find good allies in lemon balm and passionflower. Raise defenses with echinacea infusionscalms pain with arnica and strengthens the lungs with one containing fennel.

They can have antioxidant or diuretic effects, it is only necessary to find the one that best suits what we want to achieve.

References

