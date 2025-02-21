The motor world does not stop changing and innovating to try to adapt to the new technologies and needs of customers. Proof of this is The last launch of Kawasakithe famous Japanese brand known for its motorcycles, which has embarked on the creation of a new vehicle that It has revolutionized the market.

Japan’s company presented its new project in 2024Ninja H2 Hyse, a spectacular motorcycle that mixes hydrogen fuel technology with electric motors giving rise to a high -performance hybrid motorcycle and ecological functioning. It is an authentic advance in the world of High speed motorcycles.

The creation of this vehicle emerged in an investigation initiated in 2023 and whose tests did not begin until 2024. The motorcycle is formed by a hydrogen engine based on that of Four Superchard line of 998 cm3 of Kawasaki Ninja H2. Modifications were made to allow direct hydrogen injection in the cylinders.

New Kawasaki hybrid motorcycle | Kawasaki

The machine chassis is specially designed to be able to house hydrogen fuel drums. These types of hydrogen combustion vehicles are capable of produce the sound and the sensation of a normal motorcycle So they allow the motorist to live that experience so desired by speed lovers.

One of the main qualities of the new Kawasaki launch is its propulsion system, capable of generating 134 horsepower, achieving a Acceleration of 0 to 96 kilometers per hour in just three seconds. It is estimated that the maximum speed it can reach is about 160 kilometers/hour.

Their tanks are able to contain near Four liters of fuel with an autonomy of about 150 kilometers. Kawasaki intends to create a motorcycle that works as a carbon neutrality option and that it is estimated to be ready early 2030. At the moment, Ninja H2 Hyse is already a reality.