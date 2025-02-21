The egg is one of the most complete and abundant foods in dietary diets. Despite its large amount of proteins and nutrients, He has not been exempt from certain controversies, especially due to the diversity of opinions between nutritionists and doctors on the effects of their usual consumption.

However, this does not mean that Be one of the most versatile foods, especially due to the great diversity of possibilities when cooking them, significantly changing their texture and even their flavor. However, the way in which they are cooked also has effects on how our body absorbs nutrients.

Always cook it

Frito, scrambled, cooked, in tortillas, in mayonas … The ways of ingesting this product are very diverse, which makes them consumed at any time of the day. Eggs are especially rich in vitamin B12 and vitamin D, essential for the nervous system.

It should be noted that anyway It is better to cook it before consuming it, since the absorption of protein is improved And your digestion is also better facilitated. The best option to cook the egg is with water, as the lowest number of fats are added, unlike other versions such as fried or tortillas

Egg and cholesterol

Other options are grilled or scrambled, but with little oil, In any case, its elaboration at high temperatures helps the denaturation of proteins and helps the elimination of potential pathogens that may be present in eggs, guaranteeing greater food safety.

Although the egg has “crossed out” of risk factor for diseases such as cholesterol, the reality is that it is one of the most complete foods. In any case, Experts recommend not abusing this food, reducing its consumption to one or two per day maximum.