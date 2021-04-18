The FC Cartagena does not finish taking the step forward it needs in order to leave of the positions of decline. Luis Carrión’s team achieved a draw against CD Tenerife It is not enough seeing that the end of the season is approaching and the rivals add three by three, as they did on this day CD Castellón and AD Alcorcón. The good thing for the albinegros, who have the salvation zone at two points and next Saturday they will face UD Logroñés, four above. Meanwhile, for blue and white the tables are worth to have more close the permanence but let them almost no options to fight for the playoff, to nine points.

With Elady as a novelty in the eleven, occupying the place of the injured Cristian, Carrión opted for a offensive block but what it hardly generated any danger in the first half. Quite the opposite of him CD Tenerife, who without having control regularly approached the goal defended by Marc Martínez and always in a counterattack action. The most participatory was Shashoua, that in the first he shot over the crossbar and in the second he ran into the Catalan goalkeeper. In between, Elady He tried after picking up a loose ball inside the area, but his shot stopped him without problems Dani Hernández. Before going to the changing rooms, a new island exit with Fran Sol and Vada, Marc Martínez repelled the slight contact of the Argentine with the ball.

Something else had to do FC Cartagena to take a step forward towards permanence, as it was not enough with what was seen until the intermission. But it didn’t happen nor with the triple change that Carrión introduced in the absence of half an hour. The entry of Datkovic, Azeez and Nacho Gil did not have the expected result. Even if Azeez could be decisive. The midfielder made it 1-0 in his first intervention, sending the ball close to the post after picking it up loose inside the area.

Without showing much more, CD Tenerife at least gave a feeling of danger. Although they erred in the last pass, as happened in a counterattack in which there were three for two in which Nono bet on Shashoua and José Ángel, arriving from behind prevented the visitor from facing Marc Martínez. In set-piece action there were also chances for the Blue and Whites, the clearest a head of Sipcic that Marc cleared in a good intervention. In the next, Carlos Ruiz, also with his head, sent her out.

But soccer is capricious and in final measures FC Cartagena had the three points. Nacho gil he got away from the defense and his death pass went through the small area of ​​Dani Hernández without nobody could send it to the bottom of the net.