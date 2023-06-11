The Mexican team an emergency tie against the team of Cameroon that at times he showed good football but in the end he made some mistakes that cost him the game. the pupils of Diego Coca they had many complications to understand the game and were seconds away from adding a defeat days before an important game against the United States.

The actions of the friendly started with a Mexican domain, more control of the ball but without much arrival. On at least two occasions the Tricolor was able to get ahead but the aim was not the best. It was at minute 37 when a mistake in the Mexican defense

Bryan Mbeumo he took advantage of the ball to define before the departure of Luis Malagón for the 0-1.

Mexico quickly tried to find the tie but their few ideas stopped them from achieving it until, due to a fortuitous play in the area of ​​the Africans, Israel Reyes He took advantage of a ball that turned around to make it 1-1 at 45+2. So they went to break,

with more doubts than joys from the Mexican team.

Mexico and Cameroon tie in a long-suffering match | Photo: EFE

Things for the second half were no different and the Cameroonian team went on the attack at times, surprisingly managing to take the lead again with a big mistake by Luis Malagón who released the ball that passed between his legs so that Karl Toko Ekambi put the 1-2 that gave the bell.

The game for the Mexicans became more and more tense as they couldn’t string together dangerous passes until on the last play an error in the Cameroonian box’s exit gave them the opportunity to tie. Henry Martín took advantage of the movement of Kevin Alvarez who first intention connected the ball to send it to the bottom of the nets and finish the game with a tie.

With this result, Mexico obtained more problems than solutions for Diego Cocca, who now must speed up his ideas because in a few days his first card will be played against the United States in the League of Nations, which if he loses it could mean his departure from the

technical direction.