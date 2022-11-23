Netflix continues to renew its catalog with series and movies for all tastes: “1899” promised more mysteries and the sixth season of “Elite” more brazen. Both premieres were among the most anticipated and with a large fan base, but they could not overthrow the first of the platform.

It is about nothing less than “Until the money do us part”, the original Colombian production of Telemundo that hit the catalog on October 19. Despite the fact that its original premiere on the channel was a failure, it is now the great favorite of users.

The series introduces us to Alejandra Maldonado and Rafael Méndez, two people who come from opposite worlds, but whose lives change after a car accident. Against all odds, their love story begins to grow.

While the former was overwhelmed by the jealousy of his ex-partner, she was heartbroken by the coldness of her fiancé, who could not bear the injuries and scars left by the accident.

The Netflix ranking: this is how the popularity top was

In the series section, several premieres have arrived in recent days and are competing for first place.

1: “Til money do us part”

2: “Elite”

3: “1899”

4: “Pablo Escobar”

5: “Passion of hawks”

6: “The Crown”

7: “Manifesto”

8: “The Sisters”

9: “Riverdale”

10: “Boys over flowers”.

As for movies, Christmas stories are taking place in the ranking, but other genres have not been left behind.