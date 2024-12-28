The pyramids They are some of the constructions that create the most interest and curiosity in the population due to their immense dimensions and for its construction, which to this day remains a mystery.

In general, these enormous monuments remind us of Egypta country that is characterized above all by Great Pyramid of Giza, the oldest of the seven wonders of the ancient world and the only one that still exists.

However, this It is not the country that has the largest number of pyramids, despite the widespread thought that yes. The region that includes between 220 and 255 buildings, above the 118 that we know of in Egypt, is Sudan.

The buildings of this African country are those that survived from ancient kingdom of Kushthe empire that originated in the 8th century BC and was absent in territories from Egypt to Sudan. An article from the IFL Science explains that the Kushites were one of the dominant forces at the time.

One of the kings of this region called Piye, was the one who carried out the invasion of Egypt during his 25th dynasty and who ordered that once he died, his grave was a pyramidwhich was built in a cemetery near the Kushite capital, in El-Kurru.

The decision of the Kushite leader was the beginning of a great tradition in Sudan, where different kings and members of great families, more than 41, decided to be buried. Finally, the Kushites returned to territory Sudanese and they established Meroë as the new capital, where from the 3rd century BC they built more than 200 pyramids.

Although the empire of Kush and its pyramids were forgotten when it fell in IV AD, a looter named Giuseppe Ferlini rediscovered the region in 1830. Although it was restored, many of the buildings were damaged and the situation in Sudan made the conservation of the pyramids difficult.