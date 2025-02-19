For several seasons, we have witnessed the absolute reign of neutral and discreet colors. Beige or dark gray have dominated the closet of many, following the wake of silent luxury and minimalist sobriety. However, as in every good fashion story, trends evolve and The most dotterers are renewed. This spring, although sweet and sophisticated colors such as dusty pink, sky blue, silver and yellow butter, there is a new protagonist willing to claim their place: The Lima Green.

Yes, the Lima Green It sneaks hard on the spring palette, And it is no accident. Renowned signatures such as Gucci, Ganni and Giambattista Valli have already opted for this vibrant tone in their collections, giving it an overwhelming presence on the catwalks. It’s a striking, energetic and with an overwhelming personality, But best of all is its ability to favor all kinds of skins.

Style Street Look with Lima Green Color Francesca Babbi / Spotlight Launchmetics





Why is Lima green color capable of favoring all skins?

It is not a green or too cold green, which allows it to illuminate both the most pale skins and the most touched or warmest subtones. In blondes, highlights hair and provides a touch of sophistication; In Las Morenas, it generates a vibrant contrast and flattering; and In the redheads, it enhances the intensity of his hair in a unique way. In addition, its natural ‘glow’ effect makes the face look more bright, which is always a plus.

How to combine the Lima Green Color and raise any look?

Now, how do you take it? For the most daring, the star option is he ‘Total look. A midi dress, a two -piece set or even a tailor suit in Lima Green are safe bets that will not go unnoticed. It is the most powerful choice and seen in the most recent catwalks and is ideal for events and special occasions in which you want to highlight.

Style Street Look with Lima Green Color Francesca Babbi / Spotlight Launchmetics

However, you prefer a more balanced approach, combine it with dark colors like black or chocolate brown It is an excellent option. These tones The intensity of the green, creating a more harmonious and elegant style. It also works incredibly well With white, contributing freshness and a more spring air.

For day to day, the green lime can be that special touch that revitalizes any look. A blazer in this tone, a silk blouse or even pants can be perfect allies to raise your ‘outfit’. If you do not feel completely comfortable by carrying it in large garments, you can always Bet on accessories: A bag, shoes or even earrings in Lima Green are enough to give a modern and daring turn to your basics.

Style Street Look with Lima Green Color VINCENZO GRILLO / SPOTLIGHT LAUNCHMETRICS

And when it comes to night looks, This color is the perfect pretext to get out of the typical black dress. A ‘slip dress’ in Lima Green with an American ‘oversize’ is an infallible combination for a spring dinner with a sophisticated and different point.





