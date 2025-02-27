The scams supplanting large shops offering rewards or gifts are increasingly common. Recently we talked about two of them: one that supplants El Corte Inglés and another to the Lidl supermarket chain. The cybercriminals are hThey have to go through recognized companies to deceive users through emails Phishing which include false offers of alleged awards, Although its true objective is obtain the personal and bank information of the victims

Now, three other fraud have been detected that supplant Movistar, Decathlon and Druni. The three companies mentioned are used in scams of Phishing with a very similar modus operandi. As reported from Infoveritaseverything begins with the Reception of an email In the user entry tray, apparently sent by one of these companies, followed by a Survey to receive an exclusive gift

All processes resemble each other and are designed to generate sense of urgency, exclusivity and immediacy.

Movistar and the ‘gift’ of a Samsung mobile

In the case of Movistarthe mail offers a Samsung S23 as a gift for answering some questions about the company. If the user clicks on the link, it is redirected to a Fraudulent web that Movistar’s officer imitates and affirms that The prize is only available that same day.

Once the survey is completed, the user is asked to pay Two euros for shipping costs To receive the supposed gift. To do this, you must fill in a form with your personal and banking data. In doing so, deliver your information directly to the scammers.

Movistar and the ‘gift’ of a Samsung mobile Infoveritas





Decathlon ‘promises’ a bicycle

The scam that supplants Decathlon It follows exactly the same pattern. Email, which promises a bicycle as a prizeuse the corporate colors of the brand (white and blue). The sender’s address is composed of letters without order.

In addition, the receiver’s email address appears in the message body in reference to the prize, Instead of his name and surnameas it would be if it were something reliable.

When completing the survey, the user must also fill in a form with their data to pay the shipping costs, but The prize will never come and the data will remain in the hands of cybercriminals.

Decathlon ‘promises’ a bicycle Infoveritas





Druni ‘offers’ a perfume

The strategy is identical in the case of Druni. The user receives an email in which it is informed that it has beenelected to receive an perfume Coco Chanel Mademoiselle. To obtain it, you must respond to a survey, but it is important to look at the details, such as the address of the sender after the arroba (@)since it comes from an email address with meaningless letters.

When clicking on the link, the user is redirected to a Fraudulent page where you are asked to complete the survey and provide your personal data to Pay shipping costs.

Druni ‘offers’ a perfume Infoveritas





How to know that it is a scam

As we have already spoken on numerous occasions in 20bits, there are more than obvious signals to identify these scams. First, the email sender is usually suspicious and does not match the real company.

In addition, messages usually contain Spelling fouls and even mix Spanish and English without logic. Another indication is that oFerta supposedly ends on the same daya strategy to generate urgency.

To avoid falling into these fraud, it is essential to always check the Origin of messages and not provide personal information without verifying their authenticity. If there are doubts, it is best to consult directly with the company through its Official channelssuch as its website or social networks.





