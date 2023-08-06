serrano heartnatural cumbia group from piura, continues in force in Peru for 30 years. The group, founded by the Guerrero Neira brothers, shares its music videos on YoutubeSpotify, among others, which have been successful.

Corazón Serrano achieved that one of his music videos has 90 million views on the platform Youtube. In this way, he has become the most tuned in by the followers of the northern group. Find out what it is and how it was recorded below.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to Anelhí Arias and why is she asking for help on social networks?

What is the video of Corazón Serrano that has 90 million views on YouTube?

The video clip, with more than 90 million views, is the mix made up of the songs ‘Hasta la raíz’, ‘Tomando cerveza’, ‘Mix Morena’ and ‘Ven a mí’; which was filmed in February 2020, just a few months after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to what Leodan Guerrero Neira, executive producer and creative director of Corazón Serrano, recounted, they had high hopes for the video clip, since they were successful compositions. However, they did not think that it would reach 90 million views.

Corazón Serrano announced the achievement of his video clip on his social networks. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture

YOU CAN SEE: Gianella and Jesús Neyra: what is their foreign ancestry and how old are the brothers?

“The aspirations will be high, that mix consists of several songs that were already a success individually,” he said. “In the case of this mix, we didn’t really think it would go to those numbers,” she added.

The audiovisual material revolves around the presentation they had in Piura at the Aqualandia venue for their 27th anniversary. Although it could have been a clip with only the live songs, the production behind it chose to do something different.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina: why won’t you leave even S/1 to your son as an inheritance?

How was the Corazón Serrano mix, which has 90 million views on YouTube, recorded?

Leodan Guerrero Neira told La República that behind the scenes of the clip is the entire concert that was given for its 27th anniversary. Also, to achieve something different, they used support shots recorded in the city of Piura and at the Aqualandia venue .

The video clip of Corazón Serrano has moments from the concert for its 27th anniversary and places in Piura. Photo: LR composition/YouTube shot

The reason why they chose to film this mix from the live performance of one of their anniversaries was the demand that they perceive from their public, since Leodan assured that it was “what people ask for”.

Regarding the budget they used, Leodan Guerrero stated that it was “quite basic”, since the main shots were taken from the presentation. In addition, the duration of the shooting was short, it only took three to four hours, although the heavy work was in editing because it took approximately three to five days to finish it.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina: what was the only ampay that you did not show on TV and why did you regret it later?

Leodan Guerrero recognized that the greatest difficulty when filming the video clip was the weather, since the summer sun was very strong.

“When it was recorded in a month of February in Piura and around 3 in the afternoon, the sun was too strong. So I think that the issue of lighting plays a little against it, the rest is all very well,” he explained.

How did Corazón Serrano start?

serrano heart He began his musical career in 1993 in Piura thanks to the Guerrero Neira brothers. By having the main voices of Edita and Yrma Guerrero, the group became known in the northern region; however, his fame at the national level would come from 2010 onwards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Py8cB5yq6gI

YOU CAN SEE: Neither Armonía 10 nor Grupo 5: this is the most popular cumbia orchestra in the history of Peru, according to IA

What is the song that Susana Alvarado from Corazón Serrano likes to interpret?

through a video ofTikTokSerrano Heart,Susana AlvaradoShe was consulted about the song that she likes to perform the most at the concerts of the cumbia orchestra and she was surprised to reveal that she does not sing it much at events, but despite this, it is her favorite.

“One of the songs that I like is ‘You are not unique’, which people also like a lot, although I rarely perform it at events“, replied the young singer.

Susana Alvarado is one of the most outstanding voices of Corazón Serrano. Photo: The Popular

What are the most successful songs of Corazón Serrano?

These are the most successful songs of Corazón Serrano.

“Drinking beer”

“Forget me”

“You try it”

“I just want love”

#Dos #cervecitas #Cuatro #mentiras #watched #video #Corazón #Serrano #recorded