Humanity has been challenging the Longevity barriers. And it doesn’t stop increasing. In fact it is increasingly common to blow a hundred or more candles in the birthday cake. This is said by the numbers of the National Statistics Institute, which reflects that almost 20,000 people in Spain reach centenarians.

There is no magic formula, however some feeding patterns are more associated with a longer life than others. And it’s not about aging for age, but doing it in a healthy way. Reach centenarians without cognitive deterioration and with reasonable physical autonomy.

“A 25% is gene, and the remaining 75% fruit of epigeneticsof those healthy customs, habits, and healthy lifestyles that we maintain on a day -to -day basis. We inherit 20,000 genes, and more or less 2,000 are associated with longevity; But, also, there are associated with the disease, and for example there are 50 related to suffering arterial hypertension. If we have genes associated with hypertension and do not exercise, we smoking, and we eat salt we will have more chances of suffering it, ”says Manuel de la Peña, cardiologist and director of the heart chair and longevity of the European Institute of Health and Social Welfare.

The work, published in the magazine Advances in Nutritionexamined the impact of 14 food groups on the risk of mortality for any cause: grains (integral and refined), fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, fish and products derived from fish, eggs, milk and dairy products, meat and meat products (including red and white meat, processed and unprocessed), sugary drinks and added sugars.

No protein is worth living more and better: the importance of choosing the macronutrient

Research suggests that those who consume protein tend to live longer and more healthy and healthy throughout their lives, but of course you have to see where that macronutrient comes from. Sources of plant origin such as legumes, nuts and whole grains They seem to be especially beneficial, while too much Red meat (of the defendant) The opposite is.

The results point out that there is a relationship between the consumption of nuts, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and fish with a reduction in mortality by all causes, in addition to consumption of white meats, although you are to a lesser extent.

On the opposite side, consumption is often Red meat processed and sugary drinkswhich is associated with greater risk. It was found that a high consumption of added sugars, refined grains and eggs was significantly associated with an increase in mortality, although to a less significant degree. About the milk products It should be noted that no association was found with life expectancy, neither positive nor negative.

Pro-Longevity Foods: Antioxidants, bioactive substances, vitamins and dietary fiber

“The Pro-Longevity foods They contain antioxidants and bioactive substances that help reduce oxidative stress, helping to improve immune function and endothelial function (endothelium is the tissue that covers the interior of the walls of the heart, blood vessels and lymph vessels, forming a barrier to the outside), they are also generally rich in crucial nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, dietary fiber and healthy fatswhich are essential to minimize inflammation, improve metabolic health and prevent noncommunicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and cancer, ”describes the publication report, which delves into which the diet provides a key role in the Prevention of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular problemsas well as in the development of many noncommissible diseases and responsible for 75% of deaths in the world.