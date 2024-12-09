Chilean cuisine is celebrating. And one of its main and most famous spice mixtures, merkén, has been considered the best in the world in a recent list published by Taste Atlas. We are talking about an ancient Chilean condiment that enhances and enhances the flavor of any food dish thanks to its spiciness and smoky flavor. Even among its benefits, it stands out that it is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.

As described by the Taste Atlas gastronomic portal, the merquén or merkén is a Chilean spice made with a long, pointed chili pepper called ají, caciocavra, goat’s cacho or goat’s horn chili as the main ingredient. Chili peppers (hot peppers) are grown throughout the Araucanía region, 638 kilometers from Santiago, Chile, and are harvested in February, when they turn from green to red.

The renowned list explains that they are then dried in the sun until they turn a purple color. The dried peppers are smoked and then hung from the ceiling over a wood fire. After the second sun drying, these peppers are ground in a stone mortar or automatic grinder. The powder is combined with smoked coriander seeds and sea salt.

In the sales stalls, the merkén made only with chili and salt is known as “natural merken”being “special merkén” the one that contains coriander seeds. The approximate composition is 70% cacho goat chili, 20% salt and 10% coriander seeds.

Origin of ‘Red Gold’

According to the historical record of this product, its origin arises in the traditional gastronomy of the Mapuche people, mainly, of those who live in the historical region of Araucanía (current region of Araucanía and the province of Arauco). Its name comes from the expression in Mapudungun medkeñ chadi (“ground salt”)because originally it was a condiment made from crushed salt mixed with chili (spicy).

This new, and unknown, spice has been used as a replacement for fresh chili pepper. It is since its gastronomic introduction, at the beginning of the 21st century, that it has captivated haute cuisine chefs and has begun to internationalize within the professional gourmet market, becoming a trendy spice of Chilean haute cuisine within the “fusion” categoryused to season all kinds of traditional and exotic dishes. At the international level, it was one of the most requested products in the Chile Pavilion at Expo Milan 2015.

Currently, this product has been recognized in various gastronomic settings. The last one, from Taste Atlas, which placed Merkén in first place in the ranking of the best “spices and condiments”, which features the 36 best spice blends.

The arrival of the merkén to Spain

According to a 2016 publication by ProChile, the Latin American country where the merkén originates exported the product to Europe. In July of that year, the Chilean gourmet products company, Etnia, made its first export of merquén to the EU.a consequence of its participation in the Salón de Gourmets 2016 fair.

According to the document, a delegation of six companies, supported by ProChile, visited Spain within the framework of the 30th Gourmets Show that takes place every year in Madrid. Along with participating in events and exhibiting their products at the Chile stand, they held business meetings. The result: Chilean merquén is already sold in Spain and its growth is projected in other parts of Europe.

“From the plant to your table”

The merkén market has grown exponentially in Chile and internationally, as we noted previously. Along these lines, one of the Premium brands that has enhanced the value of this spice and that has taken on the role of ambassador of this precious and award-winning product in Spain has been the company Merken Aburmanwhich offers two varieties: “Merkén” and “Merken Premium Pasta“. 100% natural product originating in the south of Chile that aims to be produced from “The plant to your table.”

Health benefits of merkén

This condiment is not only known for its distinctive smoky flavor, but also for its multiple health benefits. This spice contains capsaicin, a natural pain reliever that helps reduce pain and inflammation, making it an ideal option for those seeking relief without resorting to drugs. In addition, its thermogenic effect makes it an excellent ally in weight loss diets, since it accelerates metabolism, burns calories and generates a feeling of satiety that can reduce appetite.

But the benefits of merkén are not limited to weight control and pain relief. This powerful condiment can also be a effective remedy against coldssince sprinkling it on hot soups helps relieve nasal congestion by constricting the blood vessels in the nose and throat.

Likewise, its consumption favors the cardiovascular health, since it increases body temperature and improves blood flow, which translates into better oxygenation of the body and a lower risk of high blood pressure. Without a doubt, merkén is an ingredient that, in addition to enhancing flavors, provides multiple health benefits.