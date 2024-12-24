The Principality of Asturias It is one of the most fascinating places in Spain, and the autonomous community can boast of having impressive nature and extraordinary locations. In fact, some like Cudillero or Llastres are among the ‘Most Beautiful Towns in Spain’, and therefore visiting one of the Asturian towns is a magnificent option to make a rural getaway this Christmas.

But if what you really want is to soak up the christmas spirit, the perfect destination is none of the towns of Asturias most famous, but a small town located to the south of the community. In Aciera, a villa belonging to municipality of Quirós, Christmas is experienced in a very special way, and the few neighbors who live in the population center completely transform it, creating a magic print

Christmas in Aciera, a magical town in Asturias

Aciera is one of the towns that make up the council of Quirós, and is very close to the Valdemurio reservoir. It does not reach 40 inhabitants, but even though the neighbors do not stand out in numbers, when Christmas comes they put all their efforts into decorate the streets of the town with all kinds of decorations, which makes it the ‘most Christmassy town in the world’, as you can read on some of the signs around the town.

The houses and traditional granaries in Aciera are illuminated with thousands of lights, which creates a spectacular atmosphere that cannot be seen in many other places. Such is the decorative display what is done in this population that in recent years thousands of people They have come to see with their own eyes the Christmas wonder that is this town, which seems straight out of a movie.

Far from the illuminations that exist in large cities like Madrid or Barcelona, ​​Aciera is one of the most suitable destinations to visit at this time of year if what you are looking for is to combine the essence of Christmas with a almost unprecedented tranquility. Therefore, taking a rural getaway this December to the town is a perfect option.





How to get to Aciera

The town of Aciera is located about 40 kilometers approximately from the city of Oviedo, and to be able to get to the town from the city you must take the A-63, and then take the exit through the A-228 and follow the course of the Trubia River. Finally, before entering Las Agüeras, you have to exit through the QU-7, which leads directly to the villa. The journey is about 45 minutes.

