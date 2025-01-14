Christmas is over and 2025 has come into our lives. This time of year is characterized by customs like Christmas dinnersin which a lot of dishes are the protagonists, and the hosts put all their effort into surprising with rich and delicious recipes. In Spain, starters such as a good plate of ham, shrimp or an assortment of cheeses should not be missing.

As for main, Many people turn to fish, but there are others who opt for meat. Here options such as lamb, suckling pig or stew come into play. However, many times we do more than necessaryresulting in more leftovers than we would like.

That doesn’t mean throwing leftovers in the trash. Numerous recipes can be made depending on the leftover meat. An idea would be to prepare some stuffed eggplantsa very easy and healthy dish to make at home.

Eggplants stuffed with meat, an ideal and healthy recipe

It is about a dish that is not complicated to make at home. In addition, it can be taken to work since it holds in the ‘tupper’ perfectly. The ingredients depend on the taste of the person who is going to make it and taste it, but, mainly, It usually has vegetables, cheese and meat.

If you have any meat left over from a Christmas dinner, We don’t want you to throw it away, but rather to take advantage of it. to make delicious stuffed and healthy eggplants. How are they made? We explain the recipe below. We will use that of ‘youtuber’ Gorka Barredo (Long live the kitchen!). In his case, he uses minced beef and pork, although any other variety can be used.

Ingredients (for 4 people)

4 eggplants

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 red pepper

300 g minced pork

300 g minced beef

500 g crushed tomato

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 l bechamel sauce

100 g grated cheese

salt and pepper

Oil





How to make eggplants stuffed with meat

The first thing will be to prepare the eggplants. For this, We will remove the stem, cut them in half and make several cuts on the surface. We pour a splash of water into each half. extra virgin olive oil and we put them in the oven for 20 minutes and at a temperature of 180ºC. While they are being made, we prepare the vegetables. In a pan with oil, add 2 cloves of garlic, a red pepper and an onion. All ingredients They must be chopped before cooking in the pan. We add salt and freshly ground pepper. We stir everything over low heat for 15 minutes. Once time has passed, We add the eggplant that we have previously baked to the vegetables.but without the shell (this should not be thrown away). ​We add the meat we want with a little salt and mix with the vegetables. We add crushed tomato and the spices we want. We leave the mixture in the pan over low heat for 30 minutesso that the crushed tomato is cooked. ​Next, we will fill the eggplant shells that we have previously reserved with the mix of vegetables and meat. Afterwards, we will put a layer of bechamel sauce and cheese. We put the eggplants in the oven so that the cheese melts. for 10 minutes.

Benefits and properties of eggplant

The eggplant is a food very present in our culture. In some areas of Spain this product is used to preparations such as fried eggplant with honey or others with a more international style such as lasagna or pizza.





Regarding its benefits and properties, it stands out its fiber content and is highly recommended in weight loss diets. In addition, has a high antioxidant power. It contains minerals such as phosphorus, calcium or iron, and water.

The Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN) points out that 100 g of eggplant may contain:

Energy: 27 kcal

Protein: 1.2 g

Carbohydrates: 4.4 g

Fiber: 1.2 g

​Water: 93 g

