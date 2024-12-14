It is one of the most traditional and typical dishes of Italian cuisine, but it is surely the one that betrays itself the most in the eyes of purists. The pasta there carbonara It is a typical recipe from the Rome area, but in the rest of the world it is usually made with inappropriate ingredients.

Although the versions that we can find outside of Italy usually bring cream and bacon (not to mention chef Gordon Ramsay’s version, which includes peas, to the stupor of Italians), in reality the recipe does not contain any of these ingredients.

The Italian Academy of Cucina (Italian Academy of Cooking), founded in 1953, makes clear what the ingredients and preparation steps of such a delicious dish are.

According to the recipe that appears in the organization’s websitea carbonara is only considered truly Italian if used guanciale (cured pork skin).

Another non-negotiable point of the recipe is the use of pecorino cheese instead of other hard cheeses such as Parmesan or Grana Padano, due to its higher salt content as it is made with sheep’s milk.

Regarding the method of making carbonara, the website indicates: “Cut the guanciale in strips half a centimeter thick. Place the guanciale in a frying pan with the olive oil, crushed garlic and brown until done”.

“In a bowl beat the eggs with a pinch of salt and the grated pecorino cheese. Bring plenty of salted water to a boil in a large saucepan, add the spaghetti and cook them al dente,” the recipe continues.

“Drain them and pour them into the pan where the guanciale. Add the beaten egg mixture and grated pecorino cheese, mixing the ingredients well. Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper and it works,” he concludes.

These are the proportions for four people: