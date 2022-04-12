Just on April 7, the president warned the justices of the Supreme Court not to go out “with the story that the law is the law.” The next day, however, after the ruling on the Electricity Industry Law, he declared that it shows that in Mexico “there is a true rule of law.”

In a document on the federal government website, the president added: “Our highest court was clear and precise in declaring the constitutionality of various articles.” Thanks to the decision, he said, “the self-supply permits framed in the serious irregularity of fraud against the law will be reviewed and revoked” and “the legality and financial profitability for the State of the independent production contracts will be reviewed, which in their case they must be renegotiated or terminated in advance”.

The president is wrong. The court was not “clear and precise”; it did not even declare “the constitutionality of various articles” of the new law. Most of the ministers agreed, in effect, that some articles are unconstitutional, but they did not achieve the qualified majority for a formal declaration of unconstitutionality. Even so, their criteria will have to be taken into account by the lower courts that will continue to decide on the numerous protections against the law.

The ministers have not given the government the power to revoke self-supply permits, nor to renegotiate or terminate the contracts of independent producers in advance. If the government chooses these actions, “it will probably open the door to endless litigation, creating uncertainty and obstructing investment”, as the US ambassador Ken Salazar has warned. Those who believed in Mexico and invested here are still protected by law.

The president assumes that he can revoke self-supply permits, or at least 110 that he considers illegal. That is why the document on the government website states that “these permits will be reviewed and revoked.” The wording also reveals that AMLO thinks that the review is a mere formality, that the decision to revoke has already been made. For that, however, you will have to prove that the permits are illegal. The affected companies will be able to resort to the courts and seek protection, arguing that the permits were granted in accordance with the law in force at the time. Regarding the contracts of independent producers, the government cannot, unilaterally, renegotiate them or terminate them in advance. The contracts were also signed under the current rules and the government is obliged to respect them until the end of their term. A new law, even if it has not been declared unconstitutional, cannot be applied retroactively.

The president proclaims that the Court’s ruling is a great triumph of his statist vision. The truth is another: despite the pressure on the ministers, they were one vote away from declaring several articles of the law unconstitutional. The criteria they issued must now be considered by the judges and magistrates of lower courts.

AMLO affirms that the decisions of the Court will allow “rescue” the Federal Electricity Commission and “maintain the commitment not to increase the price of electricity.” False. If the CFE needs bailout, it is due to its own inefficiency, which will not disappear due to the Court’s ruling. The purchase of more expensive electricity, on the other hand, will not help prevent the price of electricity from rising.

Haulage

On Sunday, in Chiapas, a truck from the municipality of San Fernando fell off a cliff that was taking many people to vote in the revocation of the mandate. Two people died, eight were injured. The transport has costs.

“It was a historic, patriotic decision, for the benefit of the people of Mexico, for the benefit of the nation”

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador