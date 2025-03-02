One of the issues that generate more concern among citizens is to find a job, but despite everything, still There are work sectors in which there are serious difficulties to find interested people in covering them. In them, many vacancies are still vacancies, and it has nothing to do with waiters or cleaners.

The Official State Gazette (BOE), through the publication of the resolution of the General Directorate of the Public State Employment Service (SEPE), has announced the “Catalog of occupations of difficult coverage for the first quarter of 2025”, in which all those professionals are collected in which there are greater difficulties in finding employees.

This document, which is carried out with a quarterly basis, shows those occupations in which public employment services have found greater difficulties in being able to manage the job offers that employers present when they need cover vacancies.

The work sectors with more vacancies available

Through the aforementioned “Catalog of occupations of difficult coverage for the first quarter of 2025”, citizens have the possibility of knowing firsthand the work sectors in which there is a Large job offer and in which there is not too much competition.

In this way, many job opportunities can be found in the sector of the carpentryas well as in the treaty and assembly of materials such as metal, aluminum and PVC, but also in the electricitywhere installers are demanded in homes and buildings. There is also a great job offer such as crane operatorboth in truck, in fixed or mobile.





Although in the list we can find a high availability of employment in professional sport, one of the most offered work sectors is the merchant fleet. In it, all the provinces of Costa, in addition to Madrid and Lleida, present many job opportunities to cover different jobs related to this area.

They are sought from naval frigorists to specialized ship firefighterspassing through shipwhales of machines, chiefs of merchant ship machines, naval machinists, roof young men, naval mechanics, ship butlers, radio -electronic officers, merchant ship drivers, ship waiters, ship chefs and passage ship auxiliaries, among others.





In any case, in order to learn more about the work sectors with greater demand in each of the Spanish provinces, it is recommended to consult the official catalog of the SEPE.

To find concrete offers in these and many other sectors, you can go to the “Sit” portal of the Public State Employment Service (SEPE)where the search engine can be used to find the job that is part of the catalog of difficult coverage occupations. It can be filtered by type of contract, working hours, studies and experience required, by province, etc.





In this way the search can be adjusted and consult, in each case, the job offer that is of interest. When accessing your file, you can consult all the information and conditions of the labor offer, in addition to being able to click on the “Visit offer” button to be redirected to the platform on which the Employment offer.

In each case, the indicated steps will have to be able to run and send the curriculum vitae, which is the first step to be closer to obtaining a new job.