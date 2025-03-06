He Fabio Capello Coach (Italy, 1946) was almost always accused by the Spanish media of conservative and strict in their stage on the benches. Thus he won Two epic leagues with Real Madrid In two periods of one course and also directed clubs such as Milan, where he won the Champions League; Juventus or Rome, in addition to the selections of England and Russia, with which it played two of the last World Cups. Apart from styles, character and discipline, the Italian ended in 2018 a trajectory of more than twenty -five years as a technician and winner.

The former coach and commentator, who is not one of those who prefer to bite their tongue, recently analyzed The moment of Real Madridhis career and football news in an interview with Flashscore.

The problems of Madrid with Vinicius and Mbappé

The Italian perfectly knows his compatriot Carlo Ancelotti, technician of the current European champion, because he trained him during his stage as a player. “It was really the one who directed the orchestra with words and also with the ball,” says that of San Canzian D’A isonzo, who deepens that Reggiolo deserves “all the success he has had”, because “you have to be a teacher for it, and he is.” However, the former English coach points out that the white coach has a problem with Vinicius, Mbappé and the position in the field of both. A known debate in the world of football to which Capello also mentions.

The Italian coach arrived to the Real Madrid of ‘Los Galacticas’ and ensures that the whites currently have that label again. «These are now galactic. They are a bit more difficult to get together because Mbappé and Vinicius play in the same position and therefore are stepped on. And do not yield if they play in a different position, ”he says in the interview.









His relationship with Ronaldo and Beckham

In his second stage at the head of the Chamartín team, Capello was the architect of a historic comeback that is still remembered in the Bernabéu to win a league that was lost a few months ago. In this year the Italian had to make complicated decisions. “I made the decision to throw Ronaldo, whom I consider the best player I have trained, I talked to the president and we decided to leave.”

Was not the only one problem with a galactic that Capello had. The other was Beckham. «He had signed for Los Angeles, so the club felt offended and wanted him not to play anymore. I left it out 10 days, but David came to train correctly. I went to the club’s offices and said the following: «Look, president, starting tomorrow I put Beckham in the field because he is a serious person. If you don’t like it, get me, ”he acknowledges during the talk with Flashscore.

The great world football geniuses

Capello has had no problem in confessing those that in his opinion are the geniuses in the world football orbit. The Tenic talks about whether Cristiano Ronaldo He is the best in the world, as he has self -proclaimed on some occasions. “He has done his homework, he has not listened to others, I think he has exaggerated a bit, in short, he has made a student and teacher, isn’t it?” The Italian replies, who deepens that The Portuguese is not in the fight among the best in history.

«He is an extraordinary player, built with desire, with will, is very good. But when I talk about phenomena I say Messi, Pelé, Maradona and I put next to these, to Ronaldo the ‘fat’. But a little below. And I say only one hair below, ”says the Italian.