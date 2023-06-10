In a patio there are two lemon trees, a jug and half a dozen metal tables. Two neighbors arrive greeting. They give a voice.

– Jorge! Three dry and one wet!

— And give me two and two!

The women go to a corner and wait, chattering, for their command to arrive, already sizzling in the fryer. A minute later, with a pair of tongs, Jorge takes out a still-steaming churro that he submerges in a basin full of water and salt. He serves it soggy and asks that it be eaten quickly. “What a delight,” exclaims one of her clients, Ana Isabel Esparza, 48, with her eyes wide open. “It is a tradition that we love to follow. And many people from abroad also come. It is that there is nothing like it”, emphasizes Josefina Villarubia, 70 years old. A few bites later, they both say goodbye and new orders arrive.

The protagonist of this scene, which is repeated almost daily, is called Jorge and his last name is Gómez. He is 54 years old and in addition to being a huge fan of bicycles and music, he is the churrero master at Er Mojaíto, a unique churrería located in the Plaza de Los Naranjos in Ojén (Málaga, 4,218 inhabitants), a beautiful white town five minutes from Marbella. . With a white apron and yellow cap, in action he is pure nerve. He handles the dispenser at full speed, distributes the dough over the oil making circles and seconds later he extracts the churros to take them to the small sea that is inside the basin. That last gesture, that of smearing them in salt water, is their difference, their added value, their uniqueness. And the most surprising. A priori, everything points to the fact that the fried dough will lose its essence, but the opposite occurs: when it is flooded, its flavor increases. The salty point is the final fantasy.

“What are they good for?” Gómez asks, smiling and without waiting for an answer. After nine years as a grill man at the El Tanguito restaurant in Marbella, he decided to fulfill his dream in his town: to run his own business. He did it with a small churrería that he opened 17 years ago. Three years ago he moved to the current premises, next to the square where the only bank office in town is. Every day he arrives at half past five in the morning to prepare the dough while listening to the program Today everything starts, by journalist Ángel Carmona, on Radio 3. Gómez explains that his recipe was inherited from his mother, who in the postwar period had to go to the house of the town’s gentlemen to knead their bread and in the eighties she also sold churros. In addition to water, flour and salt, the key is in the sourdough. “It’s the secret. And everything is natural ”, he affirms. He does not add additives or preservatives, which is why he produces about 10 kilos every weekday morning. On Saturdays and Sundays, he calculates, he makes between 40 and 50 a day.

The owner of Er Mojaíto deftly serves the churros, which he deep-fries in oil at around 210 degrees, slightly lower than usual so that frying is slower and a thin crust forms. “That way, when you bathe them in water, they’re still crunchy,” he says. Gómez says that he has spent his whole life hearing how they call him crazy for this strange way of serving each churro, but that also during that time he has seen that those who try it come back. Like those who go to the Ojeando festival, who fill the town every summer to attend the concerts held at the school —with Xoel López or Colectivo da Silva this year on their bill— and who always have breakfast in their cafeteria. “Those days are crazy,” says the person who also serves pitufos —small bread rolls— with red butter or oil and tomato, among other options.

Churros from Er Mojaíto in Ojén (Málaga). Garcia-Santos

Er Mojaíto is the only cafeteria in the province of Malaga that offers churros soaked in water and salt (it also does it in the traditional way —dry— which can then be enjoyed with coffee, chocolate, or whatever each customer likes). Its origin is related to lean years. The simplicity of the dough made its preparation in the houses of the town relatively common for making fritters. When there was leftover, churros were also made. And since the families were large, in both cases they dunked in water and salt because it filled more. It is also related to the custom of soaking fritters, fried bread or other sweets in other Andalusian towns such as Puente Genil, the Sierra de Huelva or some points in the Alpujarra of Granada. In winter, anise is also used before going out to the field to work.

“Little by little, the tradition has been passed down between generations in Ojén. Until now, Jorge keeps it in his cafeteria ”, underlines Juan Merino, 42, proud of his own, who this morning receives the congratulations of each neighbor he meets. “It’s that they just elected me mayor,” explains the leader of a local group, Por mi pueblo. “I had 1,458 WhatsApp messages. Last night I finished answering them and now we have come to have some wet churros and continue working ”, he assures. He prefers to “squeeze” them before eating them so they lose some water.

In Er Mojaíto, churros are first prepared in the traditional way. Garcia-Santos

In the queue, the orders are piling up for the churrero maker while the neighbors talk about a bit of everything —a charity race in which the students of the school participate, the recent elections, the early summer heat, “who will be those of that table that are not from the town¿”, “Oh, what to do with María, she doesn’t water the plants!”— and they wait their turn. “Two mojaítos, Jorge,” shouts another neighbor from the square. The person in charge of the business maintains a devilish rhythm around the frying pan throughout the morning and recharges, when he can, the basin with a little water and salt. “Take another mojaíto more!”, is heard while Jorge Gómez looks to see if, for once, it is Ángel Carmona who asks for them. “I’ll wait for you here,” the singular churrero concludes happily.