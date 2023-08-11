Scarier than ever! ‘The Exorcist: Believers’, the sequel to the horror film directed by William Friedkin, promises to arrive with strong and disturbing scenes that will leave more than one heart in their mouths. The film, which will also feature the return of Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, recently earned its age rating that has impacted moviegoers around the world because it will not be suitable for adolescents, but rather only for adults. Here we tell you more about it.

What is the rating of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’?

Angela and Katherine are the names of the main characters in ‘The Exorcist: Believers’. Photo: Universal Pictures

Although being a horror movie it is no longer suitable for children without parental supervision, now ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ cannot be seen by children under 17 years of age either. The classification given to it on IMDb for the United States was R, which means that the film is characterized by violent content, strong language or sexual content. This category was also assigned to its predecessor ‘The Exorcist’ (1973).

According to the profile of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ on movie portals, this sequel could contain scenes with vulgar language, profanity, very violent and disturbing, so they have considered it appropriate that no minor see it without parental supervision.

When is ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ released?

‘The Exorcist: Believers’ will be released on October 13, 2023 only in theaters. However, Peru could arrive a day earlier, the October 12 °since, as we are used to, the premieres are held on Thursdays.

What is ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ about?

Since the death of his pregnant wife in an earthquake in Haiti 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised his daughter Angela alone. However, when she and her friend Katherine disappear into the woods and return three days later with no recollection of what happened to them, a chain of events is unleashed forcing Victor to face the utmost evil and, in desperation, search for to the only person alive who has witnessed a similar situation: Chris MacNeil.