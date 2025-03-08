For a long time, it has been said that he breakfast is the most important food of the daysince it provides the vitamins and nutrients necessary to face the day. However, although this statement is widely repeated, There is no absolute consensus among expertssince the nutritional needs may vary according to the rhythms of life and personal preferences. However, what is indisputable is the importance of maintaining a healthy and balanced eating to guarantee the energy contribution that our body requires. In this context, the renowned cardiologist Aurelio Rojas, known in social networks as ‘Doctorrojas’, has shared on his Instagram account a series of Recommendations on how a really healthy breakfast should be.

For him, the most popular options, such as cereals and industrial cookies, are not the best choices to start the day. Instead, the specialist proposes a breakfast based on natural and nutritious ingredients that contribute to cardiovascular health and general well -being.

The breakfast recommended by the cardiologist

Dr. Rojas insists on the importance of starting the day with watersomething that many people usually ignore. According to the cardiologist, the water is “fundamental when you get up for your kidneys and your brain”, since, after several hours of sleep, the body needs Replace liquids To activate your metabolism and ensure the proper functioning of vital organs.

He coffeeone of the most consumed drinks in the world, is also part of the breakfast recommended by Rojas. The cardiologist highlights that coffee has anti -inflammatory and protective benefits for the cardiovascular system “In front of the acute myocardial infarction.” However, it is advisable to take it without artificial sugar or sweeteners to make the most of its properties.









On the other hand, the specialist points out that eggs They are a fundamental source of proteins for the body and describes them as “high biological value proteins to repair your muscles”, essential for Maintain strength and muscle recovery. In addition, unlike breakfasts rich in refined flours, eggs contribute satiety And they help regulate appetite.

In addition, the cardiologist emphasizes the importance of consuming healthy fats at breakfast, such as those contributed by the avocado and the walnuts. According to their publication, these foods contain essential nutrients for “to improve your hormonal production and brain neurotransmitters.” And recommends include fruit With high power antioxidantas blueberries, kiwis and raspberrieswhich contain essential vitamins and minerals for the organism: “fiber, vitamin C, B and K. Powerful anti -inflammatories that help cell repair and regeneration.”

He kefira fermented food rich in Probioticsit also takes place at the ideal cardiologist breakfast. A product that favors the Intestinal microbiota balance and improves “your intestinal health, microbiota and digestion.”

Finally, the specialist advises to include whole bread with seeds instead of white bread or industrial pastries. This type of carbohydrates, according to Rojas, “rich in fiber with low glycemic index,” allows stable blood sugar levels and provides long -term energy.